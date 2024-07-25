Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Pavilion
  Taiwan
  Blue House / Wei Chieh Kung + Lydia Ya Chu Chang

Blue House / Wei Chieh Kung + Lydia Ya Chu Chang

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Taipei, Taiwan
  • Architecture Designers: Jia Ying Chiu, Chun Hung, Wei Ke Cheng, Kai Chi Huang, Ming Han Lee, Fred Yuan Fu Chiou, Hao Wen Lin, Ting An Lu
  • Structural Designer: Ken Chia Chang
  • Visual Artist: Chih Yi Wu
  • Public Program Artists: Aloïs Yang, Yen Chun Lin, Chiyou Dean, Yu De Lin, Tzu Ni Hung, Nai Wen Hsu, Dialogue in the Dark Taipei, Sheng Hung Yang, Samantha Fan, Pao Leng Kung, Canjune, Chen Chen, Yi Fan Chuang
  • City: Taipei
  • Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Blue House is a temporary pavilion situated on the outdoor plaza of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum during the summer of 2022. Its floor plan, measuring 18m x 11m, is rotated 5° in relation to the axis of the museum.

Painted in blue, the materials are timber and steel. It spans over two sets of stairs, with two sides, one pentagonal and the other triangular. The height of the building ranges from 4.4m to 3.1m, with the eaves no more than 1.3m above the ground. A gap is left like an accident between the undulating floor and the eaves. Object-like structural components are scattered throughout, in and out of the building, seemingly as individual sculptures but also as a whole, a fragmented entity.

From the rear, a hidden entrance, concealed behind the oval wall, leads to a big space within. Covered entirely by the exposed timber roof, connected only through the skylights and the eave gaps, it is open yet enclosed, simultaneously merged into and transcended from its surroundings. Disintegrated into areas, the continuous space reshapes endlessly with the undulations, objects, and light. Sometimes it is for a group, and sometimes for a person. Sometimes it is home. And sometimes, it is marble soda, rib bone, raindrop, cave, and page number.

Blue House Study is the space that flows around Blue House. It has no boundaries, and its material is the human body, while its structure is composed of the things we believe in. There are no rehearsals, no predicted end. It strives to break free from the confines of established systems and expand into an intangible space. It explores the eternity of change, the infinite possibilities of improvisation, and the indefinable freedom within these states of movement. T

hrough a series of events, those who come to the Blue House immerse themselves in the space with their bodily senses. Blue House and beyond; the body and within the body. They participate by being there. Experiences never end; they will take us to places we have never been. Blue House Study and Blue House form an indispensable rapport between emptiness and substance.

