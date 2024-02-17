Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab

+ 11

City: Mumbai

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within a vibrant neighborhood just off Carter Road in the city of Mumbai, India, an old house stands as a testament to the evolution of time and the ever-changing urban landscape. This relic of the past has witnessed the rise of towering high-rises as the city around it continues to transform.

Over the years, it has grown and adapted, as it welcomed permanent extensions that seamlessly blended with its original structure. A staircase crafted with pink paloda stone stands as a visual testament to the harmonious juxtaposition of old and new. An attached kitchen and a toilet became part of the narrative as well.

We were introduced to this house when it was chosen as the canvas for a wellness space, a sanctuary in the heart of the city's chaos. The building needed a lot of restoration. The idea of a ‘palimpsest’ was born – a term that aptly encapsulates the layers of history, purpose, and materials that are interwoven, creating a unique experience. We took the opportunity to continue the act of layering by building on and around the house.

This space emerges as a beacon of tranquillity amidst the bustling neighborhood. One enters through a guided stone path surrounded by landscape on either side with a small water body at the entrance. Natural textures envelop the space, enveloping visitors in a tactile and sensory embrace in an oasis. At its core, the wellness center is anchored by a ruin – a fragment of time that embodies the essence of the entire space. We consciously exposed the weathered brick walls to envelop the classroom. A seamless blend of different programs unfolds around this space – yoga studios, cabins, private yoga classrooms, a store, and even a juice bar. The yoga spaces occupy the extensions of this house in bamboo details and jute scallops. The view is unhindered by the old trees that engulf the plot through a transparent ceiling, and natural, shaded light floods this space through the day.