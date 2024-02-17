Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. India
  5. Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab

Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab

Save
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab

Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamWellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Interior Photography, BeamWellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnWellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenWellness Haven / RAD co + lab - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellbeing, Wellness Interiors
Mumbai, India
  • City: Mumbai
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Kuber Shah

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within a vibrant neighborhood just off Carter Road in the city of Mumbai, India, an old house stands as a testament to the evolution of time and the ever-changing urban landscape. This relic of the past has witnessed the rise of towering high-rises as the city around it continues to transform.

Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Forest
© Kuber Shah
Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Image 14 of 16
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kuber Shah

Over the years, it has grown and adapted, as it welcomed permanent extensions that seamlessly blended with its original structure. A staircase crafted with pink paloda stone stands as a visual testament to the harmonious juxtaposition of old and new. An attached kitchen and a toilet became part of the narrative as well.

Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows, Column
© Kuber Shah
Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Image 15 of 16
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Kuber Shah

We were introduced to this house when it was chosen as the canvas for a wellness space, a sanctuary in the heart of the city's chaos. The building needed a lot of restoration. The idea of a ‘palimpsest’ was born – a term that aptly encapsulates the layers of history, purpose, and materials that are interwoven, creating a unique experience. We took the opportunity to continue the act of layering by building on and around the house.

Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Kuber Shah
Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Image 16 of 16
Section

This space emerges as a beacon of tranquillity amidst the bustling neighborhood. One enters through a guided stone path surrounded by landscape on either side with a small water body at the entrance. Natural textures envelop the space, enveloping visitors in a tactile and sensory embrace in an oasis. At its core, the wellness center is anchored by a ruin – a fragment of time that embodies the essence of the entire space. We consciously exposed the weathered brick walls to envelop the classroom. A seamless blend of different programs unfolds around this space – yoga studios, cabins, private yoga classrooms, a store, and even a juice bar. The yoga spaces occupy the extensions of this house in bamboo details and jute scallops. The view is unhindered by the old trees that engulf the plot through a transparent ceiling, and natural, shaded light floods this space through the day.

Save this picture!
Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Kuber Shah

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RAD co + lab
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsIndia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Wellness Haven / RAD co + lab" 17 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013455/wellness-haven-rad-co-plus-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags