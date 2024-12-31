Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos

Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos

Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hotels, Extension
Angra do Heroísmo, Portugal
  • Architects: SCCS arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  611
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jorge Figanier Castro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Margres, Belcozi, Prodisem
  • Lead Architects: Sónia Carvalho Cabaça, Catarina Viegas de Sousa
  • Design Team: Ana Pereira, Matilde Calado
  • Landscape Architecture: BALDIOS arquitectos paisagistas
  • City: Angra do Heroísmo
  • Country: Portugal
Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Door, Balcony
© Jorge Figanier Castro

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the rehabilitation and expansion of an existing building, originally a family home, also including the landscaping recovery of the surrounding land. Inspired by the flora of Terceira Island, the intervention prioritized the conservation of existing species and the introduction of native plants, creating an authentic showcase of the region's endemic flora.

Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Jorge Figanier Castro
Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Image 22 of 23
Axonometric
Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Image 3 of 23
© Jorge Figanier Castro

The original construction, dating back to the 16th century and classified under the Safeguard Plan of the World Heritage city, was completely rehabilitated and remodeled internally, resulting in four tourist apartments. The adjacent land, approximately 600 m² in size, consists of two platforms at different levels and features, to the south, a unique and stunning view that stretches from Monte Brasil to Ilhéu das Cabras. Situated at the highest point of the city, the building overlooks the urban landscape, with the Atlantic and the sky as its horizon.

Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Jorge Figanier Castro
Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Jorge Figanier Castro
Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Image 17 of 23
Plan - Floor 0
Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Image 4 of 23
© Jorge Figanier Castro
Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Image 21 of 23
Section 2
Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos - Image 9 of 23
© Jorge Figanier Castro

The main premise of the project was to naturally highlight the views of this magnificent landscape, offering visitors a unique experience. Taking advantage of the natural terracing of the land, a new building was constructed, its volume adapted to the local topography and remaining invisible from the "main house." Its roof blends harmoniously with the upper garden, where two openings metaphorically reference the volcanoes that formed the island. These openings function as English courtyards, bringing natural light into the rooms of the two new apartments and creating a dialogue between the architecture and the surrounding landscape.

Project gallery

SCCS arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentExtensionPortugal
Cite: "Angra + Hotel Apartments / SCCS arquitectos" 31 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

