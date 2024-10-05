Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture
Riga, Latvia
  • Senior Architect: Diogo Teixeira (Hori_zonte)
  • Construction Manager: Artis Neilands
  • Glt (Glued Laminated Timber) Beams And Columns: Easywood
  • Nordic Clt: CLT (cross laminated timber) wall panels
  • Mad Metal Art & Decor Riga: Steel elements, outdoor furniture
  • Those Guys Lighting: Electricity, lighting
  • Sia Commodo: Structural Engineering
  • City: Riga
  • Country: Latvia
Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ana Barros

Text description provided by the architects. Until the end of September, Dome Square, Riga Old Town's largest and most iconic square, was home to Dome Next Door, an urban art installation that invites residents and visitors to dive into a blend of history, culture, and community right in the heart of the Old Town. D

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Exterior Photography, Windows, Arcade, Column
© Ana Barros
Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Image 33 of 39
Axonometry
Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ana Barros

ome Next Door/ Kopā pie Doma isn't just an installation - it's an interactive experience inspired by Riga's architectural heritage. With nods to medieval vaults, the Dome Cathedral's Cloister, and the striking geometry of arched windows and historic facades, this project reimagines the past through a contemporary lens.

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch
© Ana Barros
Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Image 37 of 39
Plan
Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Image 25 of 39
© Ana Barros

Here, you could lay down in a hammock or enjoy a relaxing picnic, meet someone special for a date, playfully interact with mirrors that distort and reflect your surroundings, casually swing while taking in views of the church tower, or daydream under the open sky. It's a space where the old collides with the new, inviting everyone to relax, engage, and let their imagination run wild in this reenergized public space.

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Image 13 of 39
© Ana Barros
Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Ana Barros

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Arcade
© Ana Barros

Located at the junction of seven historic streets at the center of a UNESCO World Heritage site, Dome Square has always been a crossroads of culture and history. "Dome Next Door" amplified this, turning the square into a vibrant social hub where people from diverse cultures and backgrounds can connect and become part of the art. As visitors engage, they bring the installation to life, transforming the space into a living, breathing entity.

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ana Barros
Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ana Barros

"Dome Next Door" was open to the public, inviting everyone to explore, connect, and rediscover their inner child in a space that brings joy to Riga — honoring the city's past while playfully embracing its future.

Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ana Barros

Riga, Latvia

Toms kampars
Hori_zonte
Jurgis Gečys
Antonella Amesberger
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLatvia

Cite: "Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger" 05 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021886/dome-next-door-toms-kampars-plus-hori-zonte-plus-jurgis-gecys-plus-antonella-amesberger> ISSN 0719-8884

