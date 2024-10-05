Dome Next Door Installation / Toms kampars + Hori_zonte + Jurgis Gečys + Antonella Amesberger

+ 34

Senior Architect: Diogo Teixeira (Hori_zonte)

Construction Manager: Artis Neilands

Glt (Glued Laminated Timber) Beams And Columns: Easywood

Nordic Clt: CLT (cross laminated timber) wall panels

Mad Metal Art & Decor Riga: Steel elements, outdoor furniture

Those Guys Lighting: Electricity, lighting

Sia Commodo: Structural Engineering

City: Riga

Country: Latvia

Text description provided by the architects. Until the end of September, Dome Square, Riga Old Town's largest and most iconic square, was home to Dome Next Door, an urban art installation that invites residents and visitors to dive into a blend of history, culture, and community right in the heart of the Old Town. D

ome Next Door/ Kopā pie Doma isn't just an installation - it's an interactive experience inspired by Riga's architectural heritage. With nods to medieval vaults, the Dome Cathedral's Cloister, and the striking geometry of arched windows and historic facades, this project reimagines the past through a contemporary lens.

Here, you could lay down in a hammock or enjoy a relaxing picnic, meet someone special for a date, playfully interact with mirrors that distort and reflect your surroundings, casually swing while taking in views of the church tower, or daydream under the open sky. It's a space where the old collides with the new, inviting everyone to relax, engage, and let their imagination run wild in this reenergized public space.

Located at the junction of seven historic streets at the center of a UNESCO World Heritage site, Dome Square has always been a crossroads of culture and history. "Dome Next Door" amplified this, turning the square into a vibrant social hub where people from diverse cultures and backgrounds can connect and become part of the art. As visitors engage, they bring the installation to life, transforming the space into a living, breathing entity.

"Dome Next Door" was open to the public, inviting everyone to explore, connect, and rediscover their inner child in a space that brings joy to Riga — honoring the city's past while playfully embracing its future.