Sahra Residential Building / MA Office

Client: Abbas Ebrahimi

Mechanical Engineer: Yousef Vakilzadeh

Electrical Engineer: Gholamali Keyvan Ebrahimi

Structure Engineer: Alireza Esfahani

Construction: Alimohammad Vazirzadeh, Hossein Mehrabi

City: Kerman

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Sahra Building is located near Khaju Square in Kerman, a lower-middle-class urban area. Its surroundings include a large dirt lot inhabited by homeless people, a historic ice house from the Qajar era, several old mud-brick houses, and a street featuring the area's newer developments.

The project faced several challenges, including an asymmetrical and irregular plot with non-parallel sides. The client had specific requests and lifestyle requirements that needed to be addressed. They asked for four identical residential units in four floors for the family, resulting in an identical floor plan design. Another requirement was to create plans with separate public and private areas to bar guests' views of the private spaces. Designing the balconies posed another challenge due to the client's lifestyle; they couldn't be open or visible from the outside, but completely enclosing them would diminish the special character of the balconies. The client also requested an economical and affordable building design due to a limited budget.

According to municipal regulations, the plot's position allowed for a 70% extension of the construction limit on the eastern side towards the south. Utilizing this option solved three issues: first, it oriented the main bedroom towards the dirt lot instead of the neighboring property; second, it concealed the main balcony behind the protruding volume, providing more privacy from the street; and third, it allowed the building's volume to sit on the plot's walls, resolving the irregular shape by transforming it into a base for the volume and orienting the building towards the alley.

The balconies were placed on the southside for better lighting and views, and to create distance between windows and the building's edge for improved privacy and sun control. An operable wooden shell was designed for the southern side of the balconies, allowing for adjustable visibility, sunlight, and wind exposure.

To strengthen the building's connection with the neighborhood and surroundings, all materials were sourced from the local environment. The bricks used in the construction match the color of the surrounding dirt lot and mud-brick houses. These bricks were produced in Kerman but had limited dimensions. To address this issue, local labor was employed to cut and prepare the bricks for use in the building. The operable southern shell was made from bamboo, which grew in front of the building. This material was cost-effective, complemented the bricks well, and added excellent sensory qualities to the balconies.

Sahra Building aimed to meet its inhabitants' needs, culture, and lifestyle while establishing a solid connection with its surroundings. Our goal was to create a homogeneous building that emerged from its environment and neighborhood while maintaining its unique architectural identity.