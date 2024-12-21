Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Sahra Residential Building / MA Office

Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Image 2 of 23Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Image 3 of 23Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairSahra Residential Building / MA Office - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSahra Residential Building / MA Office - More Images

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture
Kerman, Iran
  Architects: MA Office
  Area: 2000
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Mahmood Ebrahimi
  Lead Architects: Mahmood Ebrahimi, Ali Bahmanyar
  Client: Abbas Ebrahimi
  Mechanical Engineer: Yousef Vakilzadeh
  Electrical Engineer: Gholamali Keyvan Ebrahimi
  Structure Engineer: Alireza Esfahani
  Construction: Alimohammad Vazirzadeh, Hossein Mehrabi
  City: Kerman
  Country: Iran
Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Image 2 of 23
© Mahmood Ebrahimi

Text description provided by the architects. Sahra Building is located near Khaju Square in Kerman, a lower-middle-class urban area. Its surroundings include a large dirt lot inhabited by homeless people, a historic ice house from the Qajar era, several old mud-brick houses, and a street featuring the area's newer developments.

Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Image 3 of 23
© Mahmood Ebrahimi
Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Image 17 of 23
Plan - 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Floors
Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair
© Mahmood Ebrahimi

The project faced several challenges, including an asymmetrical and irregular plot with non-parallel sides. The client had specific requests and lifestyle requirements that needed to be addressed. They asked for four identical residential units in four floors for the family, resulting in an identical floor plan design. Another requirement was to create plans with separate public and private areas to bar guests' views of the private spaces. Designing the balconies posed another challenge due to the client's lifestyle; they couldn't be open or visible from the outside, but completely enclosing them would diminish the special character of the balconies. The client also requested an economical and affordable building design due to a limited budget.

Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Exterior Photography, Wood, Brick
© Mahmood Ebrahimi
Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Image 18 of 23
Diagram 01

According to municipal regulations, the plot's position allowed for a 70% extension of the construction limit on the eastern side towards the south. Utilizing this option solved three issues: first, it oriented the main bedroom towards the dirt lot instead of the neighboring property; second, it concealed the main balcony behind the protruding volume, providing more privacy from the street; and third, it allowed the building's volume to sit on the plot's walls, resolving the irregular shape by transforming it into a base for the volume and orienting the building towards the alley.

Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Mahmood Ebrahimi
Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Image 22 of 23
Section Diagram 01

The balconies were placed on the southside for better lighting and views, and to create distance between windows and the building's edge for improved privacy and sun control. An operable wooden shell was designed for the southern side of the balconies, allowing for adjustable visibility, sunlight, and wind exposure.

Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Image 12 of 23
© Mahmood Ebrahimi

To strengthen the building's connection with the neighborhood and surroundings, all materials were sourced from the local environment. The bricks used in the construction match the color of the surrounding dirt lot and mud-brick houses. These bricks were produced in Kerman but had limited dimensions. To address this issue, local labor was employed to cut and prepare the bricks for use in the building. The operable southern shell was made from bamboo, which grew in front of the building. This material was cost-effective, complemented the bricks well, and added excellent sensory qualities to the balconies.

Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Mahmood Ebrahimi
Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Image 20 of 23
Diagram 03

Sahra Building aimed to meet its inhabitants' needs, culture, and lifestyle while establishing a solid connection with its surroundings. Our goal was to create a homogeneous building that emerged from its environment and neighborhood while maintaining its unique architectural identity.

Sahra Residential Building / MA Office - Exterior Photography
© Mahmood Ebrahimi

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Kerman, Iran

MA Office
Residential Architecture, Iran
