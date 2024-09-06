Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House C / InOrder Studio

House C / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Bathroom

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Renovation
Taichung, Taiwan
  • Architects: InOrder Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:studio vwp
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hitachi Air Conditioning, Danish Paper Cord, YKK AP
  • Lead Designer: ChingJu Chen
  • City: Taichung
  • Country: Taiwan
House C / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© studio vwp

Text description provided by the architects. House C is located in the West District in Taichung, in a 43-year-old apartment. This 65 m2 space is inhabited by a man, a dog, and their friends who sometimes show up.

House C / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Bathroom
© studio vwp
House C / InOrder Studio - Image 33 of 33
Plan
House C / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair
© studio vwp

He is careful and considerate. From defects of the old apartment—oblique columns and beams, tilt floor slab, leaking windowsills, messy air conditioner outdoor unit—he gradually built order in the design, where the plywood layered like stair to diminish the margins, the cage for outdoor unit for future repair and shelving, the lighting design to maximize the space height by avoiding putting lights in the ceiling, and the window frames that are hidden in the thickened wall which can also be used to display objects.

House C / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© studio vwp
House C / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© studio vwp

He is playful like a child. From deconstructing functions, he built simple yet interesting details——so many doorknobs were needed in this small space, hence on door slabs, he created holes that can be used for handling, wardrobe ventilation, wifi signal reception, and for an image with composition; with tiles that were left from previous construction sites, he used various sizes of square tiles, pairing with square socket panels.

House C / InOrder Studio - Image 20 of 33
© studio vwp
House C / InOrder Studio - Image 19 of 33
© studio vwp
House C / InOrder Studio - Image 27 of 33
© studio vwp

He is busy but doesn’t forget to enjoy himself sometimes——bathing with the view of the city, cooking with a hidden faucet in the kitchen, and pulling out the TV in the wardrobe to watch a movie, with the dog.

House C / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© studio vwp

“Space is full of orders yet allows casualness in life. Details are deliberate yet playful.” well describes House C, the old community it’s located in, and even the everyday life in Taiwan. Humble and content—the air conditioner outdoor unit doesn’t add any chaos to bother the city environment; the indoor functions are organized and collected in order.

House C / InOrder Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© studio vwp

Project location

Address:Taichung, Taiwan

InOrder Studio
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationTaiwan

Materials and Tags

Cite: "House C / InOrder Studio" 06 Sep 2024. ArchDaily.

