World
Almazara Acesur / Mollinedo Arquitectura

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Industrial Architecture, Infrastructure
Spain
  Technical Team: Juan José Lombardo, Belén Muñoz, Macarena Castillo, Eva Daza
  General Contractors: Construcciones Calderón
  Country: Spain
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of how to intervene in this territory is born from observing how olives fall to the ground some half-buried, others supported, dispersed. What is interesting is the interstitial relationships between them, their voids, and the volumetric references. Mimiquing this shape, we come up with hexagonal geometric modulations for the different utilities: an olive oil extraction warehouse; an oil cellar; an auxiliary facilities warehouse; a reception space, a shop and conference room, and office, laboratory, staff, and toilet space.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Planta
Planta
© Francisco Sánchez
© Francisco Sánchez

Using a module helps to understand the implementation and reflection on organic repetition. Implanting these pieces on the ground related by their interstices and voids shows a natural, flexible, organic, and modular decision as a reflection of the effect of superposition and movement about that infinite game of arbitrariness with which the olives when they fall on the land. Locating the pieces, generating earthworks and plantings around their contours, and texturing them through a complete wrap of light coatings similar in color to olive oil turn this idea into a harmonious and integrative appeal.

© Francisco Sánchez
© Francisco Sánchez
© Francisco Sánchez
© Francisco Sánchez
Alzado 01
Alzado 01
© Francisco Sánchez
© Francisco Sánchez

The entrance appears from its tree-lined access welcomes by a landscaped hexagonal square executed with a breakwater that allows the parking of public and private vehicles, as well as buses. The strategy of architectural and landscape camouflage is used, where the shape makes it belong to the earth. The same exterior coatings on both the façade and the roof will play a mimetic and attractive role.

© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

We decided that the union of four hexagonal modules would form the winery, in direct allegory to the olive flower. They are semi-buried to formalize mounds that are landscaped and when the plants grow, they will integrate the whole into the terrain, teaching the beauty of nature, to which it belongs. We enable not only exterior access for maintenance but also the interior can be visited.

© Alfonso Mollinedo
© Alfonso Mollinedo
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

From the entrance, you can see the reception and oil store and a large space with gardens inside in the expressive intention that these pieces belong outside. A conference room closes this first space. A glass walkway connects the reception and administration rooms, incorporating other interior and open gardens. At one end are the general toilets and at the end the spaces provided for the laboratory and staff area. From the reception, another walkway connects us to the wineries. We have rescued the beauty of the land uniting it with the industrial production of olive oil for the promotion of oil tourism in the province.

Steel

"Almazara Acesur / Mollinedo Arquitectura" 05 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags