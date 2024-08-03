First Narayever Synagogue / LGA Architectural Partners

+ 17

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Toronto’s Annex neighborhood, the First Narayever Synagogue modestly nestles within a block of Victorian brick houses. It is unusual to find an institution embedded within the residential street, but the location makes the Narayever an easy walk for its congregants, and the building contributes to the neighborhood’s charm and sense of community.

The single-story building was constructed as a Foresters’ Hall in the 1890s and subsequently served as Toronto’s first Mennonite congregation. It was acquired by the congregation in 1943, who maintained the simple, white-walled sanctuary, with only modest subsequent alterations to the surrounding spaces. LGA Architectural Partners was originally hired to make the building universally accessible, and this task prompted a series of investigations and additional alterations that further enhanced the building’s functionality and sustainability, helping the congregation to reinforce its traditional values as it moves towards the future.

A historical analysis of the property produced a surprising result: Narayever’s historical value was latent within the congregation itself rather than its architecture. At the same time, the congregants were emotionally attached to their sanctuary and so we wanted to keep that intact. Furthermore, the Narayever congregation emphasizes tradition with egalitarian values, and so this ethos was reflected in all aspects of the design. Consequently, we set out to maintain the building’s contextual scale and presence within the neighborhood, but we were unincumbered to preserve its formal appearance. One of the original building’s distinctive characteristics was its sharp roofline.

A new “folded” back roofline over the stair vestibule pays tribute to this feature while also establishing a modest and familiar relationship with the neighboring buildings. Also, we used an elongated clay tile that nods to the surrounding brick houses rather than attempting to replicate their materiality. In addition to improving accessibility, we introduced solar panels and green roofs to help the architecture adhere to traditional Jewish values about caring for the planet. A new front entrance vestibule now houses an elevator and a stair, setting the tone by welcoming everyone, regardless of their mobility, to enter and exit the building together through one door.

The lobby and its extended outdoor court act as an informal meeting place. This theme of arrival and gathering is duplicated on each level with sizeable landings. To accommodate these new elements while maintaining the building’s setback, we moved the entire sanctuary eastwards within the building’s existing footprint. Any interior elements that could not be salvaged were replicated with digital modeling so that the space appears unchanged, with the same size, form, proportions, and materials within its new contemporary wrapper.

We looked for unused and discrete opportunities to increase the overall square footage to create new program spaces. An underpinned lower level contains an expanded synagogue’s educational, function, and washroom and storage facilities. On a new second level, we added administrative offices, a meeting space, and, for the first time, a rabbi’s study — all nestled within mature treetops. The building overall incorporates now enhanced audio/visual, security, and “Shabbat sensitive” technologies. Overall, the project was much more extensive than originally anticipated. However, the commitment to keep and enhance the building while responding to its contemporary practical and spiritual needs has resulted in an unusual architecture that thrives with meaning for its congregation, neighborhood, and city.