Best Architectural Projects of 2021

More than 5000 new projects published throughout 2021 make ArchDaily the largest online architecture library in the world. ArchDaily Curatorial Team researches, contacts offices, prepares, and delivers the built projects in the world on a daily basis, with the objective of providing inspiration, knowledge, and tools to our users who take part in the creation of better built environments.

In order to celebrate these achievements and thank our users for actively participating in our community, our Curatorial Team proudly shares the 100 most visited projects of 2021. This list represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects

Save this picture! © Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Save this picture! Courtesy of Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates

