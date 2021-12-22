Best Architectural Projects of 2021

More than 5000 new projects published throughout 2021 make ArchDaily the largest online architecture library in the world. ArchDaily Curatorial Team researches, contacts offices, prepares, and delivers the built projects in the world on a daily basis, with the objective of providing inspiration, knowledge, and tools to our users who take part in the creation of better built environments.
In order to celebrate these achievements and thank our users for actively participating in our community, our Curatorial Team proudly shares the 100 most visited projects of 2021. This list represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.
Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio
50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / CCD
Plaza of Kanagawa Institute of Technology / junya ishigami + associates
Ncaved House / MOLD Architects
The Richard Rogers’ Drawing Gallery / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
Residential Building by the Aqueduct / António Costa Lima Arquitectos
Dragonfly House / Olson Kundig
Chapel of Sound / OPEN Architecture
INES Innovation Center / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Taipei Roofs / Akihisa Hirata
Kindergarten Bambú / Gonzalo Mardones Viviani
Morro da Manteiga House / LEIVA arquitetura
Children’s Community Centre The Playscape / waa
Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki / Jun Aoki & Associates + Peter Marino Architect
Terni Farm House / Shreyas Patil Architects
Educan School for Dogs, Humans and Other Species / Eeestudio + Lys Villalba
La casa del sapo / Espacio 18 Arquitectura
11-19 Jane Street Apartments / David Chipperfield Architects
Sforza House / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach
Shack in the Rocks / Sean Godsell Architects
TECLA Technology and Clay 3D Printed House / Mario Cucinella Architects
The Arc at Green School / IBUKU
Rural House in Santa Eulalia / NeuronaLab
Inside out House / Modo Designs
Xinsha Primary School / 11ARCHITECTURE
Cosmos House / S-AR
Matamoros Market / Colectivo C733
Annex House of Books / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
BookWorm Pavilion / Nudes
Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura
Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana
Tiny House Satzberg / Baukooperative
1330 House / Mohammad Kanisavaran
Viveda Wellness Retreat / a for architecture
Mirador House / RAMA estudio
The Lap Pool House / Aristides Dallas Architects
Deep Gray Apartment / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects
Hunt Studio / Hunt Architecture
House in Xalapa / Lopez Gonzalez Studio
Bogor Creative Hub / Local Architecture Bureau
S2 House / BELLAFILARQUITECTES
Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / Open AD
Tony Fruit Office / TAA DESIGN
Tower House / Albor Arquitectos
Patina Maldives Hotel / Studio MK27
House F / Elphick Proome Architects
Akizuki no Tori House / FUJIWALABO / Teppei Fujiwara Architects Labo
Ubá Residential Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura
Palicourea House / BLOCO Arquitetos
The Mushroom, A Wood House in the Forest / ZJJZ
Xochitlali House / TALC
Wooden Treehouse C / Stilt Studios
Aeon Hotel / noa* network of architecture
Camino de Santiago Trek French Arrival Ramp / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos
Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai
A House in Hoi An / lequang-architects
Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects
The Tide / Diller Scofidio + Renfro (Lead) + Neiheiser Argyros
House in Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos
Guilin Lebei Homestay Hotel / aoe
Yantian 19.5km Waterfront Boardwalk / eLandscript Studio
House R / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
House on the Hill / HW Studio
He, She & It / Davidson Rafailidis
CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura
Vista Coffee Shop / Karvone Design
Breitenbach Landscape Hotel 48° Nord / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter + ASP Architecture
House MF / alarciaferrer arquitectos
Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou / A( )VOID
Black House / Robot3 Studio
BlueCube Office-Gallery / Darkefaza-Mahyar Jamshidi
Convent Saint François / Amelia Tavella Architectes
The Cloudscape of Haikou / MAD Architects
Rainforest House / Arena Arquitetura
The High House / RAVEL Architecture
Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
"Social With Distancing" Restaurant and Bar / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio
Muta House / Emilio López Arquitecto
Oscar Niemeyer Sports and Cultural Center / LA SODA
Japan National Stadium / Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates
Casa Maestro / AR Arquitetos
Villa Fifty-Fifty / Studioninedots
China Academy of Art Liangzhu Campus / Atelier FCJZ
Guðlaug Baths / BASALT Architects
Strandbad Lochau Swimming Pool / Innauer-Matt Architekten
Montemor House / Brasil Arquitetura
Hidden House / Taller de Terreno
House of Culture Toba Qom / OCA
Sands End Arts & Community Centre / Mae Architects
Do Vale House / Gabriel Castro (MOBIO) + Marcos Franchini
Child Care Center / Equipo de Arquitectura
Three Stages for Air Apartment / Pencil Office
The Wing of Swallow / TJAD Original Design Studio
Truss House / Roberto Moita Arquitetos
Rosa Apartment / CoDA arquitetos
Artisans Ayutthaya: The Woman Restaurant / Bangkok Project Studio
Sand House / Studio MK27
Beloit College Powerhouse / Studio Gang
PokoPoko Club House / Klein Dytham architecture
