World
  Best Architectural Projects of 2021

Best Architectural Projects of 2021

Best Architectural Projects of 2021

Courtesy of CCD© junya ishigami + associates© Panagiotis Voumvakis© James Reeve+ 101

More than 5000 new projects published throughout 2021 make ArchDaily the largest online architecture library in the world. ArchDaily Curatorial Team researches, contacts offices, prepares, and delivers the built projects in the world on a daily basis, with the objective of providing inspiration, knowledge, and tools to our users who take part in the creation of better built environments. 

In order to celebrate these achievements and thank our users for actively participating in our community, our Curatorial Team proudly shares the 100 most visited projects of 2021. This list represents the best content created and shared by the ArchDaily community over the past 11 months.

Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio

© Timothy Schenck
50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / CCD

Courtesy of CCD
Plaza of Kanagawa Institute of Technology / junya ishigami + associates

© junya ishigami + associates
Ncaved House / MOLD Architects

© Panagiotis Voumvakis
The Richard Rogers’ Drawing Gallery / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

© James Reeve
Residential Building by the Aqueduct / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira
Dragonfly House / Olson Kundig

© Nic Lehoux
Chapel of Sound / OPEN Architecture

© Jonathan Leijonhufvud
INES Innovation Center / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

Courtesy of ENSAMBLE STUDIO
Taipei Roofs / Akihisa Hirata

© Dean Cheng
Kindergarten Bambú / Gonzalo Mardones Viviani

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Morro da Manteiga House / LEIVA arquitetura

© Gabriel Konrath
Children’s Community Centre The Playscape / waa

© Fangfang Tian
Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki / Jun Aoki & Associates + Peter Marino Architect

© Daici Ano
Terni Farm House / Shreyas Patil Architects

© Atik Bheda
Educan School for Dogs, Humans and Other Species / Eeestudio + Lys Villalba

© José Hevia
La casa del sapo / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

© Onnis Luque
11-19 Jane Street Apartments / David Chipperfield Architects

© James Ewing / JBSA
Sforza House / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

© Alex Krotkov
Shack in the Rocks / Sean Godsell Architects

Courtesy of Sean Godsell Architects
TECLA Technology and Clay 3D Printed House / Mario Cucinella Architects

© Iago Corazza
The Arc at Green School / IBUKU

© Tommaso Riva
Rural House in Santa Eulalia / NeuronaLab

© Del Rio Bani
Inside out House / Modo Designs

© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
Xinsha Primary School / 11ARCHITECTURE

© Chao Zhang
Cosmos House / S-AR

© Claudio Sodi
Matamoros Market / Colectivo C733

© Rafael Gamo
Annex House of Books / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

© André Nazareth
BookWorm Pavilion / Nudes

© Sameer Chawda
Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura

© André Klotz
Bus Terminal and Urban Renovation in São Luís / Natureza Urbana

© Meireles Junior
Tiny House Satzberg / Baukooperative

© Michael Glechner
1330 House / Mohammad Kanisavaran

© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
Viveda Wellness Retreat / a for architecture

© Hemant Patil
Mirador House / RAMA estudio

© JAG Studio
The Lap Pool House / Aristides Dallas Architects

© Panagiotis Voumvakis
Deep Gray Apartment / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects

© Andrey Avdeenko
Hunt Studio / Hunt Architecture

© Leonid Furmansky
House in Xalapa / Lopez Gonzalez Studio

© César Béjar Studio
Bogor Creative Hub / Local Architecture Bureau

© DKD/ Dedi Dwitomo
S2 House / BELLAFILARQUITECTES

© Adrià Goula
Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / Open AD

© Alvis Rozenbergs
Tony Fruit Office / TAA DESIGN

© Hoang Le
Tower House / Albor Arquitectos

© Albor Arquitectos
Patina Maldives Hotel / Studio MK27

© Georg Roske
House F / Elphick Proome Architects

© Karl Beath
Akizuki no Tori House / FUJIWALABO / Teppei Fujiwara Architects Labo

© Nacása & Partners
Ubá Residential Building / Jacobsen Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti
Palicourea House / BLOCO Arquitetos

© Joana França
The Mushroom, A Wood House in the Forest / ZJJZ

© Fangfang Tian
Xochitlali House / TALC

© Ignacio Rodríguez García
Wooden Treehouse C / Stilt Studios

© Arley Mardo
Aeon Hotel / noa* network of architecture

© Alex Filz
Camino de Santiago Trek French Arrival Ramp / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos

© Luís Díaz Díaz
Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai

© Yilong Zhao
A House in Hoi An / lequang-architects

© Chimnon studio
Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

© CreatAR
The Tide / Diller Scofidio + Renfro (Lead) + Neiheiser Argyros

© Ben Luxmoore
House in Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira
Guilin Lebei Homestay Hotel / aoe

© Runzi Zhu
Yantian 19.5km Waterfront Boardwalk / eLandscript Studio

© Tianpei Zeng
House R / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

© David Matthiessen
House on the Hill / HW Studio

© César Béjar Studio
He, She & It / Davidson Rafailidis

© Florian Holzherr
CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura

© Ruy Teixeira
Vista Coffee Shop / Karvone Design

© King Ou
Breitenbach Landscape Hotel 48° Nord / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter + ASP Architecture

© 11h45
House MF / alarciaferrer arquitectos

© Federico Cairoli
Grotto Retreat Xiyaotou / A( )VOID

© Guo Zhe
Black House / Robot3 Studio

Courtesy of Robot3 Studio
BlueCube Office-Gallery / Darkefaza-Mahyar Jamshidi

© M. Hamzehloui
Convent Saint François / Amelia Tavella Architectes

© Thibaut Dini
The Cloudscape of Haikou / MAD Architects

© Arch-Exist
Rainforest House / Arena Arquitetura

© Joana França
The High House / RAVEL Architecture

© Chase Daniel
Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

© Ateliers Jean Nouvel
"Social With Distancing" Restaurant and Bar / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

© Niveditaa Gupta
Muta House / Emilio López Arquitecto

© JAG Studio
Oscar Niemeyer Sports and Cultural Center / LA SODA

© Maxime Verret
Japan National Stadium / Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Courtesy of Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates
Casa Maestro / AR Arquitetos

© Maíra Acayaba
Villa Fifty-Fifty / Studioninedots

© Frans Parthesius
China Academy of Art Liangzhu Campus / Atelier FCJZ

© Qingshan Wu
Guðlaug Baths / BASALT Architects

© Ragnar Th Sigurðsson/Arctic Images
Strandbad Lochau Swimming Pool / Innauer-Matt Architekten

© Adolf Bereuter
Montemor House / Brasil Arquitetura

© Manuel Sá
Hidden House / Taller de Terreno

© Kenny Viese
House of Culture Toba Qom / OCA

© Mauricio Paiva
Sands End Arts & Community Centre / Mae Architects

© Rory Gardiner
Do Vale House / Gabriel Castro (MOBIO) + Marcos Franchini

© Laura Costa
Child Care Center / Equipo de Arquitectura

© Federico Cairoli
Three Stages for Air Apartment / Pencil Office

© Ong Chan Hao
The Wing of Swallow / TJAD Original Design Studio

© ZY Architectural Photography
Truss House / Roberto Moita Arquitetos

© Maíra Acayaba
Rosa Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

© Júlia Tótoli
Artisans Ayutthaya: The Woman Restaurant / Bangkok Project Studio

© Spaceshift Studio
Sand House / Studio MK27

© Fernando Guerra FG+SG
Beloit College Powerhouse / Studio Gang

© Tom Harris
PokoPoko Club House / Klein Dytham architecture

© Mark Dytham
This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Year in Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Clara Ott
Cite: Clara Ott. "Best Architectural Projects of 2021" 22 Dec 2021. ArchDaily.

