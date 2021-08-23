We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Schools
  Paraguay
  Child Care Center / Equipo de Arquitectura

Child Care Center / Equipo de Arquitectura

Child Care Center / Equipo de Arquitectura

© Federico Cairoli

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Schools, Day Care
Villeta, Paraguay
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. The Child Care Center is born from a set of intentions directed to create an impact on future generations. 

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Architecture as matter, space, light, and its integration to nature. Only the essential. 

© Federico Cairoli
Plan
Plan
© Federico Cairoli
Soil, as raw material grouped in walls, draws the floor plan to create the living spaces. This material, which contains primitive and elemental information, linked to our memory and our senses, allows us to experience textures, colors, smells, and a set of emotions that enrich perception and learning in early childhood. 

© Federico Cairoli
This way, an introspective, inward-looking construction is created, as an incubator of the very life that takes place there. On the outside, earth volumes hide and protect the interior. On the inside, quite the opposite occurs. Solids build space and assemble the voids.  

© Federico Cairoli
Cross ventilation, green roofs, adequate sunlight, the use of low environmental impact materials, are all considerations that are incorporated into the architectural design to guarantee the proper thermal comfort of the users.

© Federico Cairoli
The Center consists of 4 large spaces: two large classrooms, which are subdivided into 2 each, a dining room, and an administrative area. Each space, overturned on both sides to patios, visually communicates with the environment, eliminating the concept of the classroom as a closed space. The central courtyard, which functions as the children's play area, becomes a focal point of the ensemble. It is a meeting point for different ages, a floor with various textures and materials, where you learn by playing and you play to learn.

© Federico Cairoli
This is how a common and ordinary suburban city block corner becomes the center of knowledge, the center of learning, the sower of the seeds that one day was planted there, and that little by little, the world will witness its fruits. 

© Federico Cairoli
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Villeta, Paraguay

Equipo de Arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsDay CareParaguay
Cite: "Child Care Center / Equipo de Arquitectura" [Centro de la primera infancia / Equipo de Arquitectura] 23 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

