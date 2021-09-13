We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Rosa Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

Rosa Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

© Júlia Tótoli© Júlia Tótoli© Júlia Tótoli© Júlia Tótoli+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Asa Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: CoDA arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  79
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Júlia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Antunes Armários e Cozinhas, Casa dos Vidros, Francisco Dias, Tozzetti, WS marmoraria
  • Authors:Pedro Grilo, Isabela Bandeira
  • Project Team:Rayan Sant’anna, Julia Coutinho, Lorena Freitas
  • Editorial Team:Sarah Almeida
  • Builder:Mestre João
  • Restoration Work:Antônio
  • City:Asa Sul
  • Country:Brazil
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

Text description provided by the architects. The young couple with a little girl searched the office to help renovate their new apartment. The family's proposal was to modernize the space, the new program would not need the service room, nor one of the original 3 bedrooms, but it should include a suite, a home office space and a more social kitchen.  

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

Therefore, the key point of the project was to transform the living room by adding a part of both, the kitchen and one of the old bedrooms, thus gaining ample and flexible space.  In this environment are the functions of living, dining, cinema, office and kitchen. The division of the rooms is demarcated by the columns and concrete beams now exposed during the construction process. To house the voluminous library of the couple, both academics, two fixed structures were proposed: shelves above the office bench and niches under the concrete bench built along the main window.  

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

The result is a room with few fixed elements, which provides flexibility of uses, including the possibility of projecting movies on the white wall, the use in a sitting format without a TV, and the use of dinner for more people. 

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

Positioned on the rear façade, the wetted part of the project was optimized and included the complete overhaul of the hydraulic and electrical installations. The reorganization of the plant housed two practically identical bathrooms, one facing the living room, the other facing the suite. The laundry room new location, behind the kitchen, freed the view of the cobogó from the living room, providing direct cross ventilation throughout the social area.

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
Original plan
Original plan
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
Plan
Plan
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

The choice made for the materials was both for the aesthetic issue, a search for more natural elements, preferred by the residents, as for the feasibility of the work. The decision then was to limit the number of coverings and enhance those already existing in the space, such as the concrete of the structures, the cobogós on the façade and the hardwood flooring, in Brazilian Peroba Rosa wood, which gives the apartment its name.  

© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli
© Júlia Tótoli

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Asa Sul, Brasília - DF, 70297-400, Brazil

CoDA arquitetos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Rosa Apartment / CoDA arquitetos" [Apartamento Rosa / CoDA arquitetos] 13 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968296/rosa-apartment-coda-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

