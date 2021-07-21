We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Bus Terminal of São Luís / Natureza Urbana

Bus Terminal of São Luís / Natureza Urbana

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Public Space, Bus Station
São Luís, Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The architectural firm Natureza Urbana is responsible for an extensive urban revitalization of a Bus Terminal located in the historic center of São Luís, in Maranhão, bringing as design precepts the intention of qualifying public spaces, improving the interconnection with the existing heritage, and boosting the activity of local micro-entrepreneurs. Manoela Machado and Pedro Lira, partners at Natureza Urbana, were the architects responsible for the project; also, the company Hproj Planejamento e Projetos worked in partnership with Natureza Urbana, with financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The initial motivation for the revitalization was the security problems around the 2-kilometers shoreline that surrounds the bus terminal, indicating that only an urban intervention would be able to encourage the use of these spaces by the public.

Just around the Bus Terminal, more than 150 people benefited from the project, which brought the construction of a skateboard park, a playground, and an area for sports and environmental education, as well as an interactive water fountain and many kiosks for the merchants.

The project aimed to transform the area into a space dedicated to leisure and sports activities, in addition to attributing a leading role to public transport and ensuring accessibility through the repair of sidewalks and avenue flowerbeds.

Project location

Address:São Luís - Vila Maranhão, São Luís - MA, Brazil

Natureza Urbana
Cite: "Bus Terminal of São Luís / Natureza Urbana" [Terminal Rodoviário de São Luís / Natureza Urbana] 21 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965411/bus-terminal-of-sao-luis-natureza-urbana> ISSN 0719-8884

