World
  5. S2 House / BELLAFILARQUITECTES

S2 House / BELLAFILARQUITECTES

© Adrià Goula

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
L'Escala, Spain
  • Architects:Albert Massagué, Marta Andreu
  • Technical Architect:Quim Ros
  • Constructor:Lluís Sabater
  • Installations:Agustí Piferrer
  • Joinery:Bienvenido Loste
  • City:L'Escala
  • Country:Spain
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa S2 has been designed as a summer residence for a couple with two children. It is a detached construction limited to one floor in compliance with the local urban planning regulations. Another starting condition is to respect the integrity of the pre-existing trees that are part of an extensive pine forest that already existed before the urbanization of the area. It is located in the "Els Emperadors" sector in the municipality of l'Escala, province of Girona.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The plot is located a few meters from the beach so the access road to the house is very busy in summer. Therefore, one of the premises of the project is to protect the privacy of the occupants, both when they are inside and outside the house.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Plan
Plan
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The structure is made of 2.10 m high textured reinforced concrete walls that support a roof formed by semicircular vaults cantilevered over the south façade. The upper finish is made of green vitrified tiles manufactured in La Bisbal (Girona). The formwork of the walls has been assembled with saw-cut pine planks, which gives them a coarse, matte texture in contrast to the satin surface of the tiles.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Detail
Detail
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The concrete walls extend beyond the interior spaces generating two semicircular courtyards, one contained within the other, shaping two spaces of different scales and character that protect from the view of the street both the daytime use area and the bedrooms. The functional program consists of a living-dining room and three bedrooms facing south and a kitchen and two bathrooms that, like the entrance hall and the entrance, face north. The building is completed with an additional space used as a storage-laundry room. The total constructed area is 204 m2.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

BELLAFILARQUITECTES
