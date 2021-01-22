Breitenbach Landscape Hotel 48° Nord / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter + ASP Architecture

+ 56

Collaborating Architects: ASP Architecture

City: Breitenbach

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Breitenbach Landscape Hotel proposes a holistic and a true ecotourism experience in Alsace, inspired by Scandinavian traditions and building on the region’s culinary, wellness, and nature opportunities.

Perched on the heights of the Alsatian village of Breitenbach, the landscape hotel 48° Nord reinterprets the traditional Scandinavian hytte, a place of retreat and reconnection with wild nature. At the heart of a protected Natura 2000 site, the project was designed to fit into a preserved setting without ever disturbing it.

A Franco-Danish client, a Norwegian architect, a common attraction for design and natural materials. It was from this exceptional meeting that the 48° Nord project was born. Breitenbach landscape hotel encapsulates daring architecture and design, a spirit of well-being, and a sharp culinary culture.

By uniting local identity with the landscape through forms still unseen in the region, the architect gave 48° Nord a unique architectural expression.