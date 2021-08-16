Hunt Studio / Hunt Architecture

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. With two young kids at home, it became clear that our modest 1940’s bungalow was too small for our growing family and architecture practice. We needed more space and had plenty of it in our backyard. We decided to build an ADU on our property to house our architecture office and a guest suite. At the time, we never imagined how valuable this kind of workspace would become during a global pandemic.

Budget was a major player from the beginning. We had finite funds and a big vision. We worked closely with the contractors from the start to ensure we could meet our target budget.

We kept the footprint small and massing simple so we could focus our attention (and budget) on quality materials and thoughtful details. Burnished stucco and vertical cedar siding wrap the exterior. A compact kitchenette and bathroom separate the office from the guest room. Nine foot cedar clad ceilings direct your gaze up toward large skylights and cedar elm trees beyond. Large operable custom steel windows open up a view across the yard toward the existing house. Our previously underused yard has now become an active focal point on our property. We love watching our kids play in the grass, swing from the trees, and wave from the deck above while working in the office.

The result is a modest project that has had a major impact on our work-life balance. Our commute may only be a few yards but the added separation is immeasurable.