World
  House MF / alarciaferrer arquitectos

House MF / alarciaferrer arquitectos

House MF / alarciaferrer arquitectos

© Federico Cairoli

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Argentina
  • Architects: alarciaferrer arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Lead Architect: Joaquín Alarcia, Federico Ferrer Deheza
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a small slope in the middle of the small mountain ranges of the Calamuchita valley. It´s linear and outdated development on two levels guarantees optimal orientation, use of views and internal organization of its spaces. 

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Federico Cairoli
The upper floor, which contains the social spaces and the main room, is projected towards the horizon by means of a cantilevered structure, while the lower level, which contains the guest spaces, proposes a more calibrated and introverted relationship with its surroundings. The lower volume incorporates the pool and its cover becomes a true expansion platform for various outdoor activities. The interior is characterized by a sequence of skylights that build different atmospheres and subtly hint at the routes through its spaces. The house is entirely built in pink pigmented concrete that allows it to subtly tune in with the mineral tones of the surrounding mountains. 

© Federico Cairoli
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli
The passage of time has allowed the work to take root definitively in the place thanks to the advance of the vegetation and the wear of the stained concrete.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Project gallery

