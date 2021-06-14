House in Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

+ 19

Architecture: Ricardo Bak Gordon

Collaborators: José Pedro Cano, Maria Barreiros, Tânia Correia

Electricity, Telecommunications And Security: CPX Consultoria e Projectos

City: Grândola

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the vast territory of Alentejo, the house emerges from an extensive tank leaning against a wall facing south, as if it were a sounding board for the entire landscape.

On the other side of the wall are the social spaces of the house and two rooms that act as places of transition between interior and exterior, fundamental for daily life. The different private spaces gravitate around a small interior patio.

The complete house is lined with lime mortar and insulated from the outside with cork. The shape and geometry of the spaces, the prominent openings, and the emergence of this materiality give the house a sense that is difficult to recognize from the images.