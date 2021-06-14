We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

House in Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

Save this project
House in Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Grândola, Portugal
  • Architecture:Ricardo Bak Gordon
  • Collaborators:José Pedro Cano, Maria Barreiros, Tânia Correia
  • Electricity, Telecommunications And Security:CPX Consultoria e Projectos
  • City:Grândola
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the vast territory of Alentejo, the house emerges from an extensive tank leaning against a wall facing south, as if it were a sounding board for the entire landscape.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

On the other side of the wall are the social spaces of the house and two rooms that act as places of transition between interior and exterior, fundamental for daily life. The different private spaces gravitate around a small interior patio.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The complete house is lined with lime mortar and insulated from the outside with cork. The shape and geometry of the spaces, the prominent openings, and the emergence of this materiality give the house a sense that is difficult to recognize from the images.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bak Gordon Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos" [Casa em Grândola / Bak Gordon Arquitectos] 14 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963315/house-in-grandola-bak-gordon-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream