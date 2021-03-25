House R / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

+ 15

City: Albstadt

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The idyllic town of Margrethausen, a district of Albstadt, is embedded in the gently rolling hills of the Swabian Alb. hilly landscape of the Swabian Alb. The sloping property on the edge of the village next to the mighty monastery offers an unobstructed view southwards over meadows and forests. This special location prompted us to glaze the entire south side of the saddle roof house right up to the gable. An essential goal of the design and the express wish of the client was to use future-oriented, sustainable materials and to integrate the building harmoniously into its surroundings.

Except for the parts in contact with the ground, the house was built as a timber structure. The sloped floor is made of exposed concrete. A recess on the north side marks the roofed entrance to the house and the garage. One single flight of stairs, lit by a large living room window, leads from the spacious, bright entrance area to the upper floor. The private rooms face north-east on the valley side, while the living area with its glass front opens up to the south-west. A gallery suspended from the roof provides space for a study and partially creates a gable-high living area. Since a small bathroom has already been installed in the gallery, a guest apartment or children’s room can be divided off later by inserting a partition wall.

The open space allows daylight to reach the entrance hall on the ground floor and visually connects the differently used levels of the house. The vertical room-to-room circulation made corridors unnecessary and thus maximised the living space. The result is a very personal, unique living profile and a generous, flowing ambiance.

Exposed concrete, wood and glass characterise the entire design of the house, both inside and out. Walls and ceilings are largely made of silver fir, the floors of ash. The kitchen unit of black Nanotech panels contrasts effectively with the light wood. The gable-high glazing facing the garden visually extends the inside to the outside.

Covered terraces frame the entire living area on both sides. In the middle of the south side, a free-standing exposed concrete table extends the deck, and to the west, a simple metal staircase leads into the garden. The wide overhanging gable roof shades and protects this outdoor living space and the small balcony in front of the gallery. Vertical wooden slats on the south side and in front of the large bathroom window in the east provide privacy and shading while preserving the transparency of the façade design.