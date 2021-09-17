Montemor House / Brasil Arquitetura

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Three rammed earth walls made of different colored earths define, organize and structure this house. With different heights they define the occupation of the lot in all directions from a small triangular central courtyard resulting from the intersection of these three walls; organize the spaces of daily life in their basic functions (kitchen and services, living and living and bedrooms); and conceptually and physically structure the coverage of the three volumes resulting from their deployment on the ground.

Thus, the use of thick mud walls and their positioning are the key and the foundation of the project from beginning to end in all architectural, constructive, formal and spatial aspects.

In a more synthetic way, we can say that the house spreads, with its functions and occupations, to all sides from this true “heart” which is the central courtyard.

But we can also say inversely that the house has its culmination, it converges on this small patio surrounded by earth and water guardian that rests in the small stone fountain in the centre.