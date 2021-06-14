We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Tony Fruit Office / TAA DESIGN

Tony Fruit Office / TAA DESIGN

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
Vietnam
  • Architects: TAA DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, HTC, Panasonic, Vietceramics, Vllla Wood
  • Design Team:Team: Nguyen Van Thien, Nguyen Van Thuan, Le Thi Huong, Le Nha Vy
  • Client:Tony Fruit Company
  • Architects:TAA Design
  • Country:Vietnam
© Hoang Le
Text description provided by the architects. Tony Fruit Office situates in District 4 of Ho Chi Minh City where building ratio is high with most of the constructed buildings serving as commercial hubs and office headquarters. The site sits on a T-junction with an open view to the public park and square. However, two main facades of the building receive direct sunlight from dusk till dawn, causing a great overheating problem for the interiors.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Plans
Plans
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
The idea of utilizing a perforated geometry allows the possibility to generate intermediate space for shading while maintaining expansive visual contact from inside the built environment to the urbans cape outside. On the other hand, setting back the hard construction creates rooms for outdoor greenery that results in a natural skin covering daylight exposed facades.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Isometric View
Isometric View

Protected by a blanket of plants surrounding the building, every office space in the interiors obtains a fresh view onto the green surface. A system of similar green spaces is continued on every floor with mutual eye contact from different levels, which further improves the enjoyable experience of each space.

© Hoang Le
A collective of wood slats forming cubes to provide effective shading against diagonal daylight entering the building. Meanwhile, the setback glazing receives as much as reflected light that benefits the cooling and lighting cost in building maintenance.

© Hoang Le
The Green-perforated block is a possible solution in improving working space conditions for urban buildings that resides in cities with the same tropical environment as Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

© Hoang Le
Project location

Address:District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

TAA DESIGN
