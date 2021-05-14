We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Taipei Roof / Akihisa Hirata

Taipei Roof / Akihisa Hirata

Save this project
Taipei Roof / Akihisa Hirata

© akihisa hirata architecture office© PUAEN© akihisa hirata architecture office© Dean Cheng+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Residential
Xinyi District, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Models:akihisa hirata architecture office
  • City:Xinyi District
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Dean Cheng
© Dean Cheng

Text description provided by the architects. It is a 12-story collective house built in the shopping area of Taipei City. People in Taiwan have devised various intermediary areas that go well with hot and humid climates in their lives. You can skillfully exploit the simple places on the extension of the road throughout the city and you can see the people enjoying meals and conversation. Is it possible to consider apartment buildings suitable for Taiwanese people who have created such a rich lifestyle but at the same time have a freshness in the 21st century?

Save this picture!
© akihisa hirata architecture office
© akihisa hirata architecture office
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© akihisa hirata architecture office
© akihisa hirata architecture office

So we selected not the tower on the reference floor plans but the shape to set back while diagonally limiting the limits so that all the dwellings could have a large terrace. The terrace is covered with roofs and trees, creating a three-dimensional and comfortable intermediate area on the building surface.

Save this picture!
© PUAEN
© PUAEN

The 6 m grid rigid RC structure is covered with a 3 m grid roof frame system. The structure of the main body is RC construction and the roof is a light structure of steel frame structure. The slope of the roof is constant, and changing the direction of the tilt makes a changeable expression.

Save this picture!
© akihisa hirata architecture office
© akihisa hirata architecture office

Distribution in gradient direction make branch of rainwater flow, or network. A roof, a vertical gutter and a thin vertical pole give a rhythm to the elevation. In other words, the flow of rainwater is made facade of this architecture. The wind flowing through the city will spread throughout the unevenness surface dispersal and softly, due to enhance the comfort of the terrace. It also minimizes the occurrence of "building wind".

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

It is a prototype of a high-rise building suitable for Asia in the 21st century where the flow of water and air enters.

Save this picture!
© Dean Cheng
© Dean Cheng

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:110, Taiwan, Taipei City, Xinyi District, Songshou Road, 12號ATT 4 FUN 10 樓, Taiwan (ROC)

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Akihisa Hirata
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureBuildingsResidentialTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Taipei Roof / Akihisa Hirata" 14 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961644/taipei-roof-akihisa-hirata> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream