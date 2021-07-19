BookWorm Pavilion / Nudes

+ 17

Pavilion, Library • Mumbai, India Architects: Nudes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 432 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Sameer Chawda

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Century Plywood MERINO LAMINATES Manufacturers:

Founder & Principal Architect: Nuru Karim

Architect: Aditya Jain , Dhruval Shah , Supriya Dubey , AA Aravind

Architects: Nudes

City: Mumbai

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Sustainable Development Goals call for “all youth and a substantial proportion of adults, both men, and women, to achieve literacy and numeracy” by 2030. Approximately 750 million people over the age of 15 still lack basic reading and writing skills. There exists a direct relationship between reading/human literacy and issues such as reduction in crime, poverty alleviation, improvement of health, and increase in employment.

The “BookWorm” pavilion aims to foster a sense of learning through the creation of an interactive learning space. Most library and institutional structures are often intimidating for children. The aim was to create a landscape of books that invite children to explore and learn simultaneously. We wanted children to engage in “reading” as a fun activity, encourage children to pick books and read, irrespective of language. The pavilion “worms” through the landscape to offer a unique browsing experience along a meandering pathway.

The “BookWorm” is a deployable pavilion measuring 120’0” L x 40’0” W constructed out of approx 3600 modular pre-fabricated components to house books and spaces for reading. The pavilion has a low carbon footprint and promotes sustainable building technologies to house “reading”, storytelling activities for society at large. The pavilion was fabricated off-shore and deployed on-site within a week.

Books have been donated by several schools across the city. These books shall be donated to NGOs and needy children. We are hoping that the “BookWorm” travels across the country in both rural and urban areas, spreading the message of “empowerment through education”.