  5. Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Retail
Lu Wan Qu, China
  • Studio Manager:Stefan ZOPP
  • Project Manager:Chen CHEN
  • Architects:Lorenzo GRONDONA, Guillermo GONZALEZ GUTIERREZ, Jiayu MA, Serena MINACCI, Seung PAIK, Natasha RIEFFEL, Cécilia SIMONETTA, Mercé SOLAR, Chiara VIOLI
  • Design Development:Xiaofei LIU, Yuhui XU
  • Execution:Xiaofei LIU, Jiawei ZENG
  • Interior Design:Sabrina LETOURNEUR, Jim RHONE
  • Landscape:Ophélie BOUVET, Isabelle GUILLAUIC
  • Interns:Studies: Jiayu MA, Joyce MOKE, Irène VALITUTTO; Execution: Xinyu YAN
  • Computer Generated Images:Michael KAFASSIS, Mizuho KISHI
  • 3d Modelling:Ikbal BOUAITA, Simon MASSON
  • Graphic Design:Marlène GAILLARD, Eugénie ROBERT, Nathalie SACCU DE FRANCHI, Vatsana TAKHAM
  • Model:Urszula TYSZKIEWICZ
  • Costs Consultant:CIFI Group Co. Ltd
  • Structural Designers:P&T Shanghai
  • Facade Design:RFR
  • Facade Work:Shanghai Chengxuan Architecture engineering
  • Mechanical Services Engineer:P&T Shanghai, Tianhua
  • Landscape Collaborator:Aspect
  • Landscape Planning:Beudouxing
  • Lighting Design Company:Hervé Descottes
  • City:Lu Wan Qu
  • Country:China
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

Text by Jean Nouvel.

The street of 1000 red jars. The Former French Concession has long put its stamp on this part of Shanghai, and it's obviously an honour for a French architect to design an urban space here in tune with its urbanism, its plane trees, narrow streets, and inhabited landscapes. Between Ma Dang and Dan Shui streets, it was tempting to create a shortcut that would be an urban and commercial passageway, a sequence evoking vanished surroundings that have been completely reimagined and are new and modern; a high, narrow street that's covered and protected...

© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

The buildings need to know where they reside so as to create a desire for unique and unpredictable walks. Being open, our project fits into the quarter's geometry. The exterior, in a greyish-beige colour, offers glimpses through the two entrances on Ma Dang and Dan Shui streets, of a surprising array of lights, colours, and vegetation. A shopping street on two levels, sequenced by overhead walkways and small bridges, is submerged between two flowery walls made up of rows of earthenware jars planted with different species, both green and coloured.

© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

The complementarity between the shops facing each other, the activities of the offices, and the restaurants up under the roofs, creates a familiar and naturally animated street, setting pleasing walks as a target and offering an inviting new itinerary between Ma Dang and Dan Shui streets. Shadowplays produced by the adjustable slats of the blinds, in front of windows bordered by huge flowerpots, play on the mystery of presences and activities thereby protected, while inventing a landscape of vegetal friezes in the colours of the season and of the different flowers.

© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

The walls of the passageway will be painted in variations of brown, amber, orange, and multiple reds. I've imagined all these loving details to enrich Shanghai, on the Huai Hai side, with this unique new open-and-covered street: 'the street of 1000 red jars'.

© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof
© Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Photo ©10 Studio. 恒基-旭辉新天地/The Roof

Project gallery

Project location

Address:China, Shanghai Shi, Lu Wan Qu, 建国东路建国东路138弄1-17号, China

Ateliers Jean Nouvel
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina
Cite: "Henderson Cifi Tiandi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel" 12 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961565/henderson-cifi-tiandi-ateliers-jean-nouvel> ISSN 0719-8884

