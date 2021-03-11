INES Innovation Center / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Submit a Project Advertise
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Research Center
Concepción, Chile
  • Architects: Pezo von Ellrichshausen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nuprotec
  • Arquitectos A Cargo:Mauricio Pezo, Sofía von Ellrichshausen
  • Colaboradores:Aleksi Vicic, Eva de Hovre, Diego Pérez, Sofie Taveirne, Victoria Bodevin, Caitlyn Flowers
  • Estructura:Luis Mendieta
  • Instalaciones:CITEC, Ariel Bobadilla, Cristian Muñoz, Sandra Gomez, Isidora Gouet
  • Cliente:Universidad del Bío-Bío
  • City:Concepción
  • Country:Chile
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Text description provided by the architects. We were told that when resources are scarce, intensity compensates for high performance (because there seems to be a deep gap between ingeniousness and intelligence). Of course, we knew that any project is a reaction to its circumstances.

Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Axonometric
Axonometric
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
This is an apparently simple, stable, and regular building that contains an unexpected and exaggerated interior. This is the world of innovation; a continuous, fluid, and open space that conceptual and physically translates the creative processes of academic practice, that sequential development of formal research or the reversible and multiple dimension associated with informal knowledge.

Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
The building acknowledges the need for polarizing the innovation time in at least two moments: in a creative experience based on a social, collective and integrated realm, and another rather individual, intimate and solitary experience. The spatial structure of the building is based in these two clearly differentiated conditions. On the one hand side there is an open core that establishes a series of vertically interconnected halls, with a circular void that reduces its size upon ascension.

Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Construction Plan 1A
Construction Plan 1A
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
On the other hand, private working spaces occupy the corners of every floor plan, in a quarter of a circle figure which center pivots around every edge, growing inversely proportional to the central voids. Instead of the traditional system of pillars within a nondifferentiated and nonhierarchical grid, this office plan also provides specific rooms for exhibitions, workshops, and meetings, visual and acoustically controlled by the curved walls that work like opaque screens. The character and diversity of the resulting space somehow promotes the dynamics of a non-categorized work (or with ever-changing positions) between professors, students, researchers, entrepreneurs and the local communities.

Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Construction Section A
Construction Section A
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cortesía de Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Project location

Address:Avda. Collao 1202 Casilla 5-C, Concepción, Bío Bío, Chile

Pezo von Ellrichshausen
