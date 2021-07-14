We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Singapore
  5. Three Stages for Air Apartment / Pencil Office

Three Stages for Air Apartment / Pencil Office

Save this project
Three Stages for Air Apartment / Pencil Office

© Ong Chan Hao© Ong Chan Hao© Ong Chan Hao© Ong Chan Hao+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ong Chan Hao
© Ong Chan Hao

Text description provided by the architects. Three Stages for Air is a response towards a contradiction embedded in living on the equator; to be able to experience and enjoy the nuances of the tropical climate, yet simultaneously, to be protected from its extremes when required. Two entrances exist on the far ends of a radial ground-level apartment, one opens towards the exterior porch and the other opens towards the interior of the apartment complex, allowing tropical air to pass through laterally.

Save this picture!
© Ong Chan Hao
© Ong Chan Hao
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ong Chan Hao
© Ong Chan Hao

Leveraging on the presence of equatorial air and breeze as a material, Three Stages for Air entangles the nuances of climate with the life of a young growing family by segmenting the main living space into three volumes. Portals wrapped in timber softly demarcate the air into three volumes, while three variations of ceilings are designed for each of the stages, making visible the qualities of air that they contain.

Save this picture!
© Ong Chan Hao
© Ong Chan Hao
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The third volume of the kitchen is designed with a lower, flat ceiling, encouraging intimacy and domestic life to be performed alongside cooler, conditioned, interior air. Towards the exterior, the ceiling is influenced by billowing and inflated air, taking shape as ceiling vaults that are porous. Two vaults are designed in a gradient perforated aluminum, filtering the bleaching equatorial sun into a hazy light suitable for work and relaxation. A center volume mixes conditioned and unconditioned air, light, and view. 

Save this picture!
© Ong Chan Hao
© Ong Chan Hao

Several devices are used to further modulate the experience of air and climate within the three stages. Air-conditioning units provide quick cooling in unexpectedly hot afternoons through a gradient screen, mixing with natural ventilation in a hybrid form of air to comfort the inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Ong Chan Hao
© Ong Chan Hao

Operable timber screens are used to intersect the movement of light and air from the exterior to the center as required, blocking views for privacy, while acoustically filtering the sounds of the exterior urban environment. Fabric filters modulate light and sound-producing a subtle, carefully constructed interior atmosphere. A minimal material palette and attention to detail, combined with the use of the simple architectural devices including the ceiling, screens, and doors, assist in making climate the main protagonist in Three Stages for Air.

Save this picture!
© Ong Chan Hao
© Ong Chan Hao

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Singapore

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pencil Office
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSingapore
Cite: "Three Stages for Air Apartment / Pencil Office" 14 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965036/three-stages-for-air-pencil-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream