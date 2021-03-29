We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. The Mushroom, A Wood House in the Forest / ZJJZ

The Mushroom, A Wood House in the Forest / ZJJZ

The Mushroom, A Wood House in the Forest / ZJJZ

exterior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZinterior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZinterior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZinterior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZ+ 18

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Cabins & Lodges, Houses
China
  • Architects: ZJJZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fangfang Tian
  • Client:TREE WOW
  • Structure Consultant:XIE Technologies
  • Country:China
exterior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZ
Text description provided by the architects. The Mushroom is located in a pine forest. Thus handling the relationship between nature and the architecture became the essential approach of our design.

exterior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZ
The architectural form of the Mushroom is composed of two simple volumes according to the functions. The main part of the mushroom is the guest room space, with a panoramic window set up near the viewing height. When sitting on chairs or leaning on the bed, the guests are immersed in the surrounding nature. The loft serves as a child area, linked by the small-scale stairs. The pure white cone-shaped roof is rounded on top, creating a sense of unbounded extension to the space.

exterior. Image © Fangfang Tian
exterior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZ
The bathroom and storage space are arranged in a simple rectangular volume, which is inserted into the main body of the Mushroom. A horizontal window is designed next to the bathtub, avoiding the view from pedestrian path to ensure privacy, while bringing nature into the space.

interior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZ
section
interior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZ
Meanwhile, the circular skylight at the top introduces different expressions of light and shadows with the change of time and weather. This poetic space also serves as the entrance lobby of the house, where the guests often visit and linger.

interior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZ
interior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZ
The Mushroom house adopts a lifted steel structure to minimize the impact of construction on the site. As time goes by, green plants on the ground will gradually spread to embrace the building. The cone-shape roof is cladded with pine woods, while the rest of the house is coated with granolithic concrete. The material changes in color with humidity and time, allowing the building to harmonize with the surrounding natural environment.

interior. Image Courtesy of ZJJZ
ZJJZ
Cite: "The Mushroom, A Wood House in the Forest / ZJJZ" 29 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/959155/the-mushroom-a-wood-house-in-the-forest-zjjz> ISSN 0719-8884

