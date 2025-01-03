Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024

Annually, ArchDaily's curatorial team undertakes a rigorous selection process to identify exemplary projects in Latin American residential architecture. The goal is to share these works of architecture with our audience and highlight and promote good practices within contemporary architecture. This meticulous effort focuses on identifying projects that stand out for their design and their positive impact on the environment, innovative use of materials and techniques, and ability to address current needs.

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 6 of 59The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 10 of 59The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 11 of 59The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 9 of 59

2024 was no exception. From hundreds of projects published throughout the year, we conducted an analysis to identify the most outstanding works and recognize emerging trends in architectural production in Latin America. These trends highlight an increased focus on sustainability and the integration of architecture with both natural and urban environments. This is achieved through the use of local materials and resources, alongside the pursuit of innovative solutions that often combine traditional and even ancestral techniques to meet contemporary demands for livability and functionality.

Read on to discover the selection of the 50 best Latin American houses, showcasing the region's vibrant architectural landscape.

Forest House / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 2 of 59
Casa Forest / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura. Image © César Béjar

Toro House / Estudio Carroll

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 28 of 59
Casa Toro / Estudio Carroll . Image © Cesar Belio

Humo House / Iván Bravo Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 14 of 59
Casa Humo / Iván Bravo Arquitectos. Image © BARO

Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 3 of 59
Casa Thames / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Dragonfly House House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 10 of 59
Casa Libélula / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin. Image © Albano García

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 17 of 59
Casa Alejandra / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos . Image © Marcos Zegers

Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 9 of 59
Casa Invernadero / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos . Image © Matías del Campo

Shire House / AtelierM

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 12 of 59
Casa Shire / AtelierM . Image Cortesía de AtelierM

Copas House / PPAA

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 4 of 59
Casa Copas / PPAA . Image © Rory Gardiner

Chamisero House / Elton&Deves Arquitectos + Chamorro Arquitecto

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 25 of 59
Casa Chamisero / Elton&Deves Arquitectos + Chamorro . Image © Aryeh Kornfeld

Agave House / MORO Taller de arquitectura + Taller Omar Almaguer

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 23 of 59
Casa Agave / MORO Taller de arquitectura + Taller Omar Almaguer. Image © Nicolas Million

ATO House / IR arquitectura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 24 of 59
Casa ATO / IR arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 51 of 59
Un hospedaje en el Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura . Image © Punto Dos Studio

House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 22 of 59
Casa en Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace . Image Cortesía de Arq. Sebastián Miranda

Terra House / Fabrizio Pugliese

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 26 of 59
Casa Terra / Fabrizio Pugliese . Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

NoFe House / Equipo de Arquitectura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 19 of 59
Casa NoFe / Equipo de Arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 20 of 59
Casa El Montañés / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos . Image © Pablo Casals Aguirre

Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 59 of 59
Casa Manire / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio . Image Cortesía de Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio

Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 27 of 59
Casa Patio Guapuruvu / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura. Image © Pedro Kok

MM House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 50 of 59
Casa MM / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp arquitectos. Image © Nico Saieh

Suna House / YDR estudio

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 39 of 59
Casa Suna / YDR estudio . Image © Luz Imelda Castillo

RF House / Sommet

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 43 of 59
Casa RF / Sommet + Enciam . Image © Paul Renaud

House in the Trees / Ayako Arquitetura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 58 of 59
Casa en los árboles / Ayako Arquitetura . Image © Federico Cairoli

Tate House / MATERIA

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 57 of 59
Casa Tate / MATERIA . Image © Jaime Navarro

Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 29 of 59
Casa Perla Negra / Salagnac Arquitectos. Image © Andrés García Lachner

Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 41 of 59
Casa Botafogo / o2 Arquitectos. Image © Tom Alarcón

LL House / RA!

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 11 of 59
Casa LL / RA! . Image © Mariana Achach

pb House / A+R Mondejar Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 42 of 59
Casa pb / A+R Mondejar Arquitectos . Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 55 of 59
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla. Image © JAG Studio

Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 37 of 59
Casa Thor / Grass+Batz Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 38 of 59
Casa Liquen / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio . Image © Rafael Palacios Macías

Planes House / Estudio Damero

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 34 of 59
Casa Planes / Estudio Damero. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

House 28.0855 / VAN VAN Atelier

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 47 of 59
Casa 28.0855 / VAN VAN Atelier. Image © César Béjar

El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 54 of 59
Casa El Abrazo / Mateo Gagliardo. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Moon House / Green Mecano

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 49 of 59
© Daniel Velez

Spring House / MA-SA

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 56 of 59
Casa La Primavera / MA-SA. Image © Diego Soto Madriñan

Dos Aguas House / VDV ARQ

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 53 of 59
Casa Dos Aguas / VDV ARQ. Image © Federico Cairoli

Zero House / Estudio Sur Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 52 of 59
Casa Cero / Estudio Sur Arquitectos. Image © Nico Saieh

C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 7 of 59
Casa C-H/ Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos. Image © Nico Saieh

The Retreat / Øblicuo

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 5 of 59
Casa El Retiro / Øblicuo . Image © José Rozón

Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 45 of 59
Casa Big Fish / Martin Gomez Arquitectos. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Pirca House / En Obra Arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 46 of 59
Casa Pirca / En Obra Arquitectos. Image © Mariano Imperial

Patio House / Caio Persighini Arquitetura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 36 of 59
Casa Patio / Caio Persighini Arquitetura. Image © Favaro Jr.

House for a Brother / Estudio STGO

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 31 of 59
Casa para un hermano / Estudio STGO. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Sabino 10 House / Editorial

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 44 of 59
Casa Sabino 10 / Editorial . Image © Ariadna Polo

Trica House / iHouse estudio

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 48 of 59
Casa Trica / iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi

Los Pasos House / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 35 of 59
Casa Los Pasos / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Oruç House / saavedra arquitectos

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 33 of 59
Casa Oruç / saavedra arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Tree House / Casalvolone Arquitectura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 32 of 59
Casa en el árbol / Casalvolone Arquitectura. Image © Andrés García Lachner

Lechuza House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024 - Image 40 of 59
Casa Lechuza / ARKITITO Arquitetura. Image © Ricardo Faiani

