The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024

Annually, ArchDaily's curatorial team undertakes a rigorous selection process to identify exemplary projects in Latin American residential architecture. The goal is to share these works of architecture with our audience and highlight and promote good practices within contemporary architecture. This meticulous effort focuses on identifying projects that stand out for their design and their positive impact on the environment, innovative use of materials and techniques, and ability to address current needs.
2024 was no exception. From hundreds of projects published throughout the year, we conducted an analysis to identify the most outstanding works and recognize emerging trends in architectural production in Latin America. These trends highlight an increased focus on sustainability and the integration of architecture with both natural and urban environments. This is achieved through the use of local materials and resources, alongside the pursuit of innovative solutions that often combine traditional and even ancestral techniques to meet contemporary demands for livability and functionality.
Read on to discover the selection of the 50 best Latin American houses, showcasing the region's vibrant architectural landscape.
Forest House / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura
Toro House / Estudio Carroll
Humo House / Iván Bravo Arquitectos
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
Dragonfly House House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin
Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos
Shire House / AtelierM
Copas House / PPAA
Chamisero House / Elton&Deves Arquitectos + Chamorro Arquitecto
Agave House / MORO Taller de arquitectura + Taller Omar Almaguer
ATO House / IR arquitectura
A Lodge in the Pigüe / Mestizo Estudio Arquitectura
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace
Terra House / Fabrizio Pugliese
NoFe House / Equipo de Arquitectura
El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos
Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio
Patio Guapuruvu House / Estudio Piloti Arquitetura
MM House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp arquitectos
Suna House / YDR estudio
RF House / Sommet
House in the Trees / Ayako Arquitetura
Tate House / MATERIA
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos
Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos
LL House / RA!
pb House / A+R Mondejar Arquitectos
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio
Planes House / Estudio Damero
House 28.0855 / VAN VAN Atelier
El Abrazo House / Mateo Gagliardo
Moon House / Green Mecano
Spring House / MA-SA
Dos Aguas House / VDV ARQ
Zero House / Estudio Sur Arquitectos
C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos
The Retreat / Øblicuo
Big Fish House / Martin Gomez Arquitectos
Pirca House / En Obra Arquitectos
Patio House / Caio Persighini Arquitetura
House for a Brother / Estudio STGO
Sabino 10 House / Editorial
Trica House / iHouse estudio
Los Pasos House / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura
Oruç House / saavedra arquitectos
Tree House / Casalvolone Arquitectura
Lechuza House / ARKITITO Arquitetura
