The 50 Best Latin American Houses of 2024

Annually, ArchDaily's curatorial team undertakes a rigorous selection process to identify exemplary projects in Latin American residential architecture. The goal is to share these works of architecture with our audience and highlight and promote good practices within contemporary architecture. This meticulous effort focuses on identifying projects that stand out for their design and their positive impact on the environment, innovative use of materials and techniques, and ability to address current needs.

2024 was no exception. From hundreds of projects published throughout the year, we conducted an analysis to identify the most outstanding works and recognize emerging trends in architectural production in Latin America. These trends highlight an increased focus on sustainability and the integration of architecture with both natural and urban environments. This is achieved through the use of local materials and resources, alongside the pursuit of innovative solutions that often combine traditional and even ancestral techniques to meet contemporary demands for livability and functionality.

Read on to discover the selection of the 50 best Latin American houses, showcasing the region's vibrant architectural landscape.

