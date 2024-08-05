Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Chile
  Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Las Trancas, Chile
  Architects: Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
  Area:  1291 ft²
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Marcos Zegers
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ARRATIA, Ducasse, ETERWIND, Kitchencenter, Opendark, Roca, Volcan
  Lead Architects: Hernán Fournies y Juan Pablo Duarte
Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a forest in the Trancas Valley (Andes Mountains), Central Chile. The climate in this area presents extreme conditions. In winter you can find snow and rain, while in summer clear skies and high temperatures are common.

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
© Marcos Zegers
Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Alejandra will live alone in this secluded location and receive occasional visitors. The requested program includes a master bedroom, two guest bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
Plan - Site

Considering the use of the house and the available budget, we decided to integrate all the spaces for daily use in a single central area, with the visitor and service areas at the ends. In this way, we optimized the square meters built, minimized the circulation areas and achieved greater efficiency in heating and lighting.

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
© Marcos Zegers

The entire program is developed in 100 m² interior and 20 m² semi-exterior for parking and loggia. The main access is from the south, through a hall that distributes the guest bedrooms and the central space. A secondary service access is considered that connects the parking and the loggia with the interior of the house, avoiding external circulations.

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Marcos Zegers
Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
© Marcos Zegers

The central space is projected with greater height from floor to ceiling, solving the drainage of rainwater and generating a place of greater amplitude, providing cubic meters to a place of limited square meters. The living/dining room/kitchen and the master bedroom are developed here, with a system of folding doors that separates the private and public areas when necessary.

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair
© Marcos Zegers
Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Marcos Zegers
Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
Plan - 1st floor

Most of the furniture, both in the kitchen and in the bedrooms, is placed on the south façade, configuring a hermetic image with punctual openings. On the other hand, the north façade is worked with large windows to obtain sunlight and views of the valley.

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

The entire structure is made of wood, covered with eucalyptus wood on the inside and metal panels on the outside. Few materials have been used to achieve a neutral image that highlights the natural landscape of the surroundings.

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
© Marcos Zegers
Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
Section 01

In all facade openings, we considered sliding panels with the same metal cladding of the house to solve security and climatic issues.

Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
© Marcos Zegers

Project gallery

Duarte Fournies Arquitectos
Office

Materials

Wood, Steel

#Tags

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Chile

"Alejandra House / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos" [Casa Alejandra / Duarte Fournies Arquitectos] 05 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

