World
  5. Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, ArchLiquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Image 3 of 41Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairLiquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair, WindowsLiquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Lodging
Chacala, Mexico
  • Architects: Fino Lozano, Pragma Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9688 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Palacios Macías
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Adobe Creative Cloud, American Standard, Kobrex, Legrand / Bticino, MOEN, Novaceramic, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: Arq.Delfino Lozano S
  • Administration And Purchasing: Lni. María Fernanda Rodríguez Lo
  • Main Construction Manager: Arq. Daniel Villalba Diaz de Sandi
  • Workshop Manager: Arq. Gloria del Carmen López Aceves, Arq. Jesús Sánchez Guzmán
  • Architectural Design And Representation: Arq. Daniela Paulette Zurita Alvarez, Arq. Valeria Macias, Arq. María Jimena Arredondo Siordia
  • Architectural Representation: María Elena Lozano Jiménez,
  • Logistics: Luis Miguel Méndez Fernández
  • Resident Construction Manager: Mto. Juan Analla Manzano
  • Design And Construction Of Structures: Ing. Delfino Lozano Armenta
  • Architectural Design And Interior Design: Arq. Juan Antonio Angel Ramirez / PRAGMA Estudio
  • Hoses / Ironworks And Aluminum: Rubén Hernández / Herrería Flores
  • Carpentry: Joaquín Cerpa / Carpesanal
  • Electrical Engineering: Eugenio Martínez
  • Hydrosanitary Engineering: Eugenio Martínez
  • Interior Design: PF ESTUDIO CREATIVO
  • Program: Basement Floor: Garage, Laundry, Cellars, Machine Room. Ground Floor: Entrance, Pool, Toilets, Kitchen, Room 1, 2 and 3. Floor N2: Room 4,5 and 6, common terrace. Floor N3: Room 7 and yoga terrace, Floor N4: Toilet, open shower, Terrace. Floor N5: Viewpoint and Equipment
  • City: Chacala
  • Country: Mexico
Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, Arch
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Líquen, a project designed and built by Taller Fino Lozano and Pragma Estudio, stands as a symbol of integration between architecture and nature just a few meters from the beach in the paradisiacal region of Chacala, Nayarit, Mexico.

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography
Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Image 33 of 41
Plan - Ground floor

Executed on four levels, this residence is much more than a structure; it is a proposal that evolved from a rest house to a small boutique hotel. This transition implied engineering changes and challenged us as builders. It was also a foreign project for us that involved relocations and challenges we were not accustomed to.

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Image 3 of 41
Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Image 34 of 41
Plan - 1st floor

For its construction, a customized hollow block was made to make its 7 rooms more thermal. Appropriate materials were selected to resist the salinity of the environment. Each room was equipped with a bathroom and a bar-kitchenette for the user's comfort.

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Image 10 of 41
Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Image 13 of 41
The recessing of the rooms and terraces was used as a tool to maintain scale and improve the urban image of the growing tourist destination.

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, Arch
The carefully laid clay floors are integrated into the color palette and add a touch of identity and warmth to each space of the house. Walking through its rooms, one cannot help but feel the connection with the earth itself, thanks to the texture and naturalness of this traditional material.

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, Brick, Arch, Beam
The wall cladding that covers the walls of Casa Líquen is another element that deserves to be highlighted. They are a paste with pigment that brings softness to the arches and the imperfect texture to make the building more timeless, that ages beautifully. In this way the walls contrast with the vibrant blue of the Chacala sky that is glimpsed through the wide doors and shutters worked with Rosa Morada wood.

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, Chair, Bed
Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Chair
The pool was covered with the same material as the walls, enhancing the monolithic sensation of the complex. Thanks to the water that acts as a filter and mirror, the Terrace area is painted with reflections and a touch of turquoise.

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Image 18 of 41
Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, Arch
Another protagonist element are the handcrafted Palo Maria wooden pergolas that cast their shadows on the wall and filter the light in the pool area, on the terraces of the rooms and finally on the terrace viewpoint. The latter rewards you upon arrival with an outdoor shower and allows you to enjoy a nice view of the sea and the hill or a nice meeting to see the sky.

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Image 31 of 41
Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Interior Photography, Beam
Casa Líquen is much more than a residence, it is for us the result of putting love to each space, thank you for the opportunity.

Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Project location

Address:Chacala, Nayarit, Mexico

Pragma Estudio
Fino Lozano
Concrete

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingMexico
Cite: "Liquen House / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio" [Casa Liquen / Fino Lozano + Pragma Estudio] 15 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019788/liquen-house-fino-lozano> ISSN 0719-8884

