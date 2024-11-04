Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestGreenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Chair, WindowsGreenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Wood, BeamGreenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamGreenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospitality Architecture
Curicó, Chile
  • Architects: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  137
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matías del Campo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arauco, Glasstech
  • Leading Architects: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz
  • Structural Engineering: Eduardo Valenzuela Sabbagh
  • Lighting: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz
  • City: Curicó
  • Country: Chile
Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Matías del Campo

Text description provided by the architects. The commission consisted of a small house to enjoy the beauty of the Maulino Forest in the Andes Mountains, in the Central-Southern Zone of Chile. The location is an oak forest, situated at an approximate altitude of 950 meters above sea level.

Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Matías del Campo
Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 18 of 25
Plan - Level 01
Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Matías del Campo

At this altitude, the temperature is never very high, and the oaks, being deciduous, cause the landscape to change constantly. Throughout the year, the colors of the forest and the light vary in a continuous cycle that offers a very special spectacle. These characteristics provide a unique opportunity to create a completely glazed interior space that allows one to perceive and contemplate the forest in its true magnitude, vertically, without the risk of it becoming too hot.

Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 13 of 25
© Matías del Campo
Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 21 of 25
Sections AB
Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Matías del Campo

Being immersed in a deciduous forest, during the summer, the space is protected by the shade of the leaves, while as the cold winter approaches, it gradually receives sunlight inside with the falling of the leaves. The project thus proposes an interior space entirely linked to nature and the outdoors, through a fully glazed envelope, like an inverted greenhouse, where the plants are outside, and the people, inside, are enveloped by the landscape and the trees.

Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows
© Matías del Campo
Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Image 19 of 25
Plan - Level 02
Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Wood, Beam
© Matías del Campo

The glazed space houses the main and more public areas, such as the living room, dining room, and kitchen, while the bedrooms are designed to be more enclosed for greater intimacy. The structure is made of wood, due to being a quick construction system that is easy to transport, considering the difficult access and remoteness of the location. The program is developed on two floors to concentrate and reduce the footprint, seeking to have the least possible impact on the forest.

Greenhouse / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Matías del Campo

Project location

Address:Curicó, Chile

Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

