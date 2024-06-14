Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House for a Brother / Andres Acosta

House for a Brother / Andres Acosta

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Funes, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio STGO
  Area:  1150
  Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Ramiro Sosa
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Pomar, Lisandro Lopez
House for a Brother / Andres Acosta
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the house for a brother, a young couple with three small children, was very clear and aligned with the expectations for homes in this type of private neighborhood. The layout proposed a clear distinction between three zones within the house, each with a specific purpose.

House for a Brother / Andres Acosta
© Ramiro Sosa
House for a Brother / Andres Acosta
© Ramiro Sosa

Domestic and family-oriented area: this area was envisioned as the central hub of family life. It includes the kitchen, the daily dining area, and extensions such as the gallery and garden. The aim was to create a cozy and functional environment where the family could gather for daily activities. This zone would be open and visually connected to the rest of the house, fostering family interaction and communication.

House for a Brother / Andres Acosta
© Ramiro Sosa
House for a Brother / Andres Acosta - Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
House for a Brother / Andres Acosta
© Ramiro Sosa
House for a Brother / Andres Acosta
© Ramiro Sosa

Independent functioning and guest reception area: This second zone was designed as a more secluded and tranquil space, intended for both everyday use and hosting guests. It includes the living room and a playroom or study. The objective was to provide a space separate from the
the main family area where family members could relax, work, or entertain guests.

House for a Brother / Andres Acosta
© Ramiro Sosa

Private and internal functioning area: this zone includes the parents' and children's bedrooms, as well as the corresponding bathrooms. Additionally, expansions were included to provide outdoor spaces within this private area.

House for a Brother / Andres Acosta
© Ramiro Sosa

About this office
Estudio STGO
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "House for a Brother / Andres Acosta" [Casa para un hermano / Estudio STGO] 14 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017654/house-for-a-brother-andres-acosta> ISSN 0719-8884

