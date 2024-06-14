House for a Brother / Andres Acosta

+ 38

Collaborators: Omar Morris

Construction: LT

Interior Design: Camp Disegno

City: Funes

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the house for a brother, a young couple with three small children, was very clear and aligned with the expectations for homes in this type of private neighborhood. The layout proposed a clear distinction between three zones within the house, each with a specific purpose.

Domestic and family-oriented area: this area was envisioned as the central hub of family life. It includes the kitchen, the daily dining area, and extensions such as the gallery and garden. The aim was to create a cozy and functional environment where the family could gather for daily activities. This zone would be open and visually connected to the rest of the house, fostering family interaction and communication.

Independent functioning and guest reception area: This second zone was designed as a more secluded and tranquil space, intended for both everyday use and hosting guests. It includes the living room and a playroom or study. The objective was to provide a space separate from the

the main family area where family members could relax, work, or entertain guests.

Private and internal functioning area: this zone includes the parents' and children's bedrooms, as well as the corresponding bathrooms. Additionally, expansions were included to provide outdoor spaces within this private area.