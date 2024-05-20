Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
MM House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp arquitectos

MM House / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp arquitectos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Nilque, Chile
  • Team Lead: Benjamín Goñi H.
  • Design Team: Joaquín Hernández
  • Lighting Engineering: Oriana Ponzini
  • Engineering & Consulting: Digital Control
  • Environmental Sustainability: Francisco Infante
  • Structure: Felipe Cardemil
  • City: Nilque
  • Country: Chile
A house on a slope and among trees. The site is located on the northern shore of a lake in southern Chile and goes from steep hills to the shore of the lake with a significant slope, with several native trees. The assignment started from the point that no trees could be touched and that the house had to be built between them, combining at the same time the view of the volcanoes, the lake and the vegetation.

The biggest challenge was, once the position and the trees around which it would be placed were chosen, how to overcome the slope that reached almost 45 degrees. For this, it was decided to place half of the house on the land and the other half on stilts.

The project is organized, then, as two bars of parallel rooms located in the direction of the slope at different levels, housing the master bedroom and a living room in the upper bar, and the children's bedrooms in the lower bar. Both bars are crossed and connected by the volume of the common spaces, with greater amplitude, which houses the access (chiflonera), kitchen, dining room, living room and terrace.

Because the area where the project is located receives much rain during the year, simple volume work is proposed to avoid water problems. In this way, the roof over the lower bedroom volume is used as a covered terrace. The entire house is covered on the outside with demolition larch shingles; a wood that does not need maintenance and is ideal for rainy environments. The interior was based on local pine siding.

