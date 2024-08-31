Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos

Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FenceBotafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Image 3 of 17Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Image 4 of 17Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Shelving, BeamBotafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Romeral, Chile
  • Architects: o2 Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  216
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Alarcón
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Anwo, Behr, Dap Ducasse, Kitchen Center, MK, Roca, Rocca, Öppen
  • Lead Architects: Daniella Rufin Diaz, Gonzalo Calvo Cruz
Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Image 6 of 17
© Tom Alarcón

Text description provided by the architects. Next to a stud farm, amid a walnut grove and situated on a hill, stands the Botafogo house, located in Romeral, Maule Region, Chile. Built entirely of wood, this house was inspired by the old sheds of southern Chile, while adapting to the needs of contemporary living and the client’s requirements. Among other things, it needed to be both welcoming and practical, accommodating either a single occupant or, on occasion, a whole family with children and grandchildren.

Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tom Alarcón
Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Image 3 of 17
© Tom Alarcón
Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Image 16 of 17
Plans

Under this premise, the design emerged, featuring a large central access point that acts as an entry hall, mudroom, and covered terrace, and connects the two wings of the house. This access point can open to the outside on both sides through large wooden sliding doors that span its entire length, thereby creating a complete connection with the surrounding countryside and views.

Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Image 4 of 17
© Tom Alarcón

The layout is mostly on one floor, where the common areas (living room, dining room, and integrated kitchen) are located, leading to the master suite with an office and walk-in closet. On the other side of the access point is the guest area, which includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a loft accessible from the mudroom. The entire design is developed in a single large, clean volume without eaves, intersected by blocks that create large windows extending to the ridge height, allowing for bright and spacious interiors.

Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tom Alarcón
Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Tom Alarcón
Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Shelving, Beam
© Tom Alarcón

Designed entirely in wood, its structure and exterior cladding are made of locally impregnated pine. Inside, there is raw pine wood on the walls and planed tongue-and-groove pine on the ceiling. The installation of the exterior wooden cladding as a ventilated façade provides better thermal insulation and protection against moisture, thereby extending the house's lifespan.

Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Tom Alarcón

Cite: "Botafogo House / o2 Arquitectos" [Casa Botafogo / o2 Arquitectos] 31 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

