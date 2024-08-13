Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos

C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos

Tunquen, Chile
C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Nicolas Saieh
C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Nicolas Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a moderately sloping plot with a wide view of the ocean on the coast of Tunquén, in Chile's Fifth Region.

C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nicolas Saieh
C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Image 10 of 20
© Nicolas Saieh
C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Image 17 of 20
Planta

The design is resolved through a regular floor plan of 15 x 15 meters. The main rooms, including the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom, are oriented toward the sea.

C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Beam
© Nicolas Saieh
C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Image 4 of 20
© Nicolas Saieh
C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Beam
© Nicolas Saieh

An interior patio, sheltered from southern winds, is situated at the center of the floor plan, adjacent to the main entrance. This patio is a connection and natural extension of the interior living area. A large, transparent skylight is installed on the eastern façade, allowing sunlight to flood the most public areas of the house during the morning. Its permeability allows an uninterrupted view of the ocean along the entire central axis of the house.

C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop, Beam
© Nicolas Saieh
C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Sink, Windows
© Nicolas Saieh
C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nicolas Saieh

The house is built entirely of impregnated and natural radiata pine and steel reinforcements, resulting in a straightforward construction system. The dimensions are designed to take full advantage of the commercial wood modules, reducing material waste and optimizing costs.

C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos - Image 12 of 20
© Nicolas Saieh

Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos
Cite: "C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos" 13 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

