C-H House / Cavagnaro Rojo Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a moderately sloping plot with a wide view of the ocean on the coast of Tunquén, in Chile's Fifth Region.

The design is resolved through a regular floor plan of 15 x 15 meters. The main rooms, including the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom, are oriented toward the sea.

An interior patio, sheltered from southern winds, is situated at the center of the floor plan, adjacent to the main entrance. This patio is a connection and natural extension of the interior living area. A large, transparent skylight is installed on the eastern façade, allowing sunlight to flood the most public areas of the house during the morning. Its permeability allows an uninterrupted view of the ocean along the entire central axis of the house.

The house is built entirely of impregnated and natural radiata pine and steel reinforcements, resulting in a straightforward construction system. The dimensions are designed to take full advantage of the commercial wood modules, reducing material waste and optimizing costs.