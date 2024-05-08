Terra House / Fabrizio Pugliese

-
Architects: Fabrizio Pugliese
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Javier Agustin Rojas
More SpecsLess Specs
- Collaborator: Manuela Mujica
- Construction: Grupo Vano
- City: Ezeiza
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. This is a single-family house of 180m2 for a couple with two teenage children, located in a gated community within the city of Ezeiza in the Greater Buenos Aires region.
The house is organized from 3 parallel walls of masonry and prefabricated wood panels that articulate the program of the house in the perpendicular direction.
The walls adjust the privacy to the boundaries, generating its landscape characterized by the white-painted brickwork.