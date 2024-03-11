Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla

Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla

Save
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla

Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior PhotographyCasa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamCasa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior PhotographyCasa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior PhotographyCasa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Nabón, Ecuador
  • Colaboradores: Isabel Alvear, Geovany Vintimilla, Andree Larriva
  • City: Nabón
  • Country: Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior Photography
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Shimpali, belonging to the Nabon canton in the Azuay province. In a lush pine forest, an isolated and natural space of high environmental value. This led the project to respect the existing trees on the site, generating minimal impact on the environment. The terrain stands out for a very marked topography that offers a privileged view, where the forested area opens towards the lower part of the landscape. 

Save this picture!
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Image 18 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior Photography
© JAG Studio

The house is located in favor of a slope level on the land which, parallel to it, seeks to minimize intervention; at the same time, the house blends in with the context among the trees, thus reducing the number of trees eliminated to 0%. This was one of the most important limitations when locating the house. The requirement was based on the premise that it be a weekend retreat house, designed as a retirement home, that is, a small cabin but brought to contemporaneity. A space that can contemplate the comforts of modern life. The project intends to respect nature, blend in with the environment, and thus merge with the forest. Maintaining a direct relationship with the place's landscape where several atmospheres are generated, taking advantage of the shade cast by the existing trees in the area. A pine tree is responsible for articulating the access between earth walls, directing our view towards the outside immediately, where we can experience nature more deeply and intimately. Direct relationship (space and site). 

Save this picture!
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior Photography
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Image 21 of 22
Axo

The house closes towards the access road, privatizing it towards its neighbors, and opens towards the landscape. The distribution is developed with the main entrance, separating the private areas from the daytime areas. Circulation is the main axis, along which each of the uses is developed; strategies such as elevating the house were chosen to avoid direct contact with the ground since it is a forest area that is quite humid, and precipitation on the site is high, thus achieving a sense of lightness. The choice of materials was based on the site's earth, with which the walls were plastered, and pine wood in details that harmonize with the place, giving a sense of calm and harmony with the surroundings. The project has a simple geometry, the house systems were designed to minimize energy consumption, rainwater is captured and treated for human consumption as well as for the use of sanitary appliances, and its layout ensures that all areas have 100% use of sunlight during the day.

Save this picture!
Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla - Exterior Photography, Beam
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Abel Guzman Larriva
Office
Juan Vintimilla
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla" [Casa del Bosque / Abel Guzman Larriva + Juan Vintimilla] 11 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014304/casa-del-bosque-abel-guzman-larriva-plus-juan-vintimilla> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags