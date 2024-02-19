Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos

Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos

Save
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos

Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsPerla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ForestPerla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamPerla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Stairs, Facade, Chair, Deck, Handrail, Courtyard, PatioPerla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Puerto Carrillo, Costa Rica
  • Architects: Salagnac Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bella Vida door and windows, Dekora, Maderotec
  • Lead Architects: Evangelina Quesada, Lucca Spendlingwimmer
  • Inspection: Daniel Carvajal
  • Structural Engineer: Adrain Moreno
  • Electromechanical Engineer: Pablo Fonseca
  • Water Systems: RF ingenieros
  • Wood Supplier: Maderotec
  • Door And Windows: Bella Vida
  • Carpintería: Klo wood
  • City: Puerto Carrillo
  • Country: Costa Rica
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows
© Andres Garcia LAchner

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Perla Negra, located by the sea amidst a forest of yayos, stands as an exemplary instance of mimetic architecture. This concept involves imitating elements from the natural and cultural surroundings, aiming for a harmonious integration of the building with its environment, reducing environmental impact, and celebrating local culture through innovative design and material use.

Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Bench, Patio
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Fence, Windows, Facade
© Andres Garcia LAchner

Key design elements of the house include; Modulation and Grid Pattern: The house features an elongated L-shaped layout that facilitates cross ventilation. With a 5-meter modulation, it spatially distributes social areas on the first floor and bedrooms above; Terrain Adaptation with Piles: Integration with the terrain is achieved through piles, minimizing environmental impact. Laminated wood, resistant to marine corrosion, mimics the verticality and transparency of surrounding tree trunks. Dark colors are used for camouflage, blending the structure with its environment; Cross Ventilation: The house leverages cross ventilation for creating comfortable social spaces that can open to the outdoors. Bedrooms offer comfort and privacy with cross-ventilation options. Social areas, like the outdoor dining space, are completely open, facilitating a smooth interior-exterior transition.

Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam, Patio, Deck
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Andres Garcia LAchner

Additional mimetic elements in the project include; Landscape Integration: The house merges with the surrounding landscape, using black to mimic tree bark and shadow darkness for a camouflage effect; Fusion and Camouflage Details: Design details, such as vertical railings and enclosures, aid in visual integration with the environment; Material and Color: The use of black not only aids in blending with the surroundings but also adds a sober and elegant character to the building.

Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Image 31 of 32
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Image 30 of 32
Elevation

Casa Perla Negra, por lo tanto, no solo destaca por su estética integrada con el entorno, sino también por su funcionalidad y eficiencia, inspiradas en la inteligencia inherente a los sistemas naturales, realzando la relación entre los espacios interiores y exteriores.

Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio
© Andres Garcia LAchner
Save this picture!
Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andres Garcia LAchner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Salagnac Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos" [Casa Perla Negra / Salagnac Arquitectos] 19 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013433/perla-negra-house-salagnac-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags