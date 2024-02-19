Perla Negra House / Salagnac Arquitectos

+ 27

Houses • Puerto Carrillo, Costa Rica Architects: Salagnac Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bella Vida door and windows , Dekora , Maderotec

Lead Architects: Evangelina Quesada, Lucca Spendlingwimmer

Inspection: Daniel Carvajal

Structural Engineer: Adrain Moreno

Electromechanical Engineer: Pablo Fonseca

Water Systems: RF ingenieros

Wood Supplier: Maderotec

Door And Windows: Bella Vida

Carpintería: Klo wood

City: Puerto Carrillo

Country: Costa Rica

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Perla Negra, located by the sea amidst a forest of yayos, stands as an exemplary instance of mimetic architecture. This concept involves imitating elements from the natural and cultural surroundings, aiming for a harmonious integration of the building with its environment, reducing environmental impact, and celebrating local culture through innovative design and material use.

Key design elements of the house include; Modulation and Grid Pattern: The house features an elongated L-shaped layout that facilitates cross ventilation. With a 5-meter modulation, it spatially distributes social areas on the first floor and bedrooms above; Terrain Adaptation with Piles: Integration with the terrain is achieved through piles, minimizing environmental impact. Laminated wood, resistant to marine corrosion, mimics the verticality and transparency of surrounding tree trunks. Dark colors are used for camouflage, blending the structure with its environment; Cross Ventilation: The house leverages cross ventilation for creating comfortable social spaces that can open to the outdoors. Bedrooms offer comfort and privacy with cross-ventilation options. Social areas, like the outdoor dining space, are completely open, facilitating a smooth interior-exterior transition.

Additional mimetic elements in the project include; Landscape Integration: The house merges with the surrounding landscape, using black to mimic tree bark and shadow darkness for a camouflage effect; Fusion and Camouflage Details: Design details, such as vertical railings and enclosures, aid in visual integration with the environment; Material and Color: The use of black not only aids in blending with the surroundings but also adds a sober and elegant character to the building.

Casa Perla Negra, por lo tanto, no solo destaca por su estética integrada con el entorno, sino también por su funcionalidad y eficiencia, inspiradas en la inteligencia inherente a los sistemas naturales, realzando la relación entre los espacios interiores y exteriores.