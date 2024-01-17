Agave House / MORO Taller de arquitectura + Taller Omar Almaguer

Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Sustainability
Tequila, Mexico
  • Drawings: Sharon Becerra Vázquez, Ana Paula Montenegro Huerta
  • Architectural Visualization: Maeviz
  • Project Manager: Mauricio Rodríguez Mejía
  • Project: Omar Almaguer Viruete
  • City: Tequila
  • Country: Mexico
© Nicolas Million

Text description provided by the architects. The town of Tequila, Jalisco. It’s in the middle of the tequila industry and a thriving tourist destination. This has generated the disorderly growth of the city, with industrialized materials, with high energy consumption, the identity of one of the most emblematic towns in Mexico for having a "modern" concept of architecture and an agave landscape.

© Nicolas Million

The Agave House proposal is based on the use of materials that arise from the tequila industry in construction elements such as: walls, finishes, accessories, furniture, doors, lighting, floors and stained glass windows.

© Nicolas Million

With this idea, it was possible to integrate a proposal with the identity of Mexico and the place where it is built, due to the use of the land, the characteristic color of the place, sloping roofs and tiles. Also contemplating the needs of Toño, (a local Jimador), the orientation of the sun, the climate, the topography, the land of the place, which result in a house with Bioclimatic criteria, due to the use of cross ventilation, natural lighting, comfort and climate.

© Nicolas Million

During the time of construction, it led to local people, students, etc. They will be interested in the use of these materials and construction systems. Serving as a place of training and giving the opportunity to expand constructive knowledge.

© Nicolas Million

A house was also achieved with the use of eco-technologies such as:

© Nicolas Million

Dry toilet: It’s a toilet that doesn’t use water, doesn’t pollute, doesn’t generate waste, doesn’t generate odors or flies, and results in human compost.

Wood stove and oven: Firewood is a little-used natural resource nowadays. This eco-technology prevents us from wasting natural gas, which is a hydrocarbon that took billions of years to form in the subsoil and when burned is released into the atmosphere quickly and easily.

© Nicolas Million

Recollection of rainwater: The house has a conduit, a Tláloc type water filter from Urban Island and a 5000-liter storage cistern.

Electric boiler. Using this device it is possible to have hot water without the need to burn any hydrocarbon, garbage, firewood, etc.

© Nicolas Million

About this office
MORO Taller de arquitectura
Office
Taller Omar Almaguer
Office

Cite: "Agave House / MORO Taller de arquitectura + Taller Omar Almaguer" 17 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

