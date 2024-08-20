Cero House / Estudio Sur Arquitectos

+ 21

Houses • Puerto Varas, Chile Architects: Estudio Sur Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1292 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arauco , Kitchen Center , MK , Micropiso

Lead Architects : Camilo Fuentealba y Eduardo Díaz

Site Area: 53820 ft2

City: Puerto Varas

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cero is located in southern Chile, nestled within a dense forest of abundant vegetation in the city of Puerto Varas. The brief was to design and build an economical home of 120 m², using only a small clearing in the land and interfering with the natural environment as little as possible.

A unique, slender, and simple volume clad entirely in wood was proposed. The residence is organized into six interconnected levels, a vertical design that maximizes the use of space without expanding horizontally. This structure not only optimizes the footprint but also provides different views of the forest from each level. The central staircase acts as the core of the house, facilitating movement between levels and allowing a smooth transition of light and air, creating an atmosphere of openness and connection.

The lower levels of the house house a spacious kitchen and living area, designed to offer a bright and welcoming space that encourages social interaction. Large windows allow natural light to flood the interior, providing direct views of the surrounding forest. This visual connection between the interior and the exterior reinforces the feeling of being immersed in the natural environment.

On the upper levels, the private areas, including bedrooms and workspaces, are located. Each of these levels is oriented to maximize panoramic views of the forest and the entry of sunlight, contributing to a serene and stimulating environment. The arrangement of spaces seeks to balance privacy with openness to the natural surroundings, offering a comfortable retreat that aligns with the vegetation.

The top level is dedicated to a multifunctional space that can adapt to various needs, such as recreational areas or workspaces. This level benefits from abundant natural light and beautiful views of the native tree canopies of the area.