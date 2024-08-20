Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Cero House / Estudio Sur Arquitectos

Cero House / Estudio Sur Arquitectos

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Puerto Varas, Chile
  • Architects: Estudio Sur Arquitectos
  Area:  1292 ft²
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Nico Saieh
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers:  Arauco, Kitchen Center, MK, Micropiso
  Lead Architects: Camilo Fuentealba y Eduardo Díaz
  Site Area: 53820 ft2
  • City: Puerto Varas
  • Country: Chile
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cero is located in southern Chile, nestled within a dense forest of abundant vegetation in the city of Puerto Varas. The brief was to design and build an economical home of 120 m², using only a small clearing in the land and interfering with the natural environment as little as possible.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

A unique, slender, and simple volume clad entirely in wood was proposed. The residence is organized into six interconnected levels, a vertical design that maximizes the use of space without expanding horizontally. This structure not only optimizes the footprint but also provides different views of the forest from each level. The central staircase acts as the core of the house, facilitating movement between levels and allowing a smooth transition of light and air, creating an atmosphere of openness and connection.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The lower levels of the house house a spacious kitchen and living area, designed to offer a bright and welcoming space that encourages social interaction. Large windows allow natural light to flood the interior, providing direct views of the surrounding forest. This visual connection between the interior and the exterior reinforces the feeling of being immersed in the natural environment.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Section B
Section B

On the upper levels, the private areas, including bedrooms and workspaces, are located. Each of these levels is oriented to maximize panoramic views of the forest and the entry of sunlight, contributing to a serene and stimulating environment. The arrangement of spaces seeks to balance privacy with openness to the natural surroundings, offering a comfortable retreat that aligns with the vegetation.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The top level is dedicated to a multifunctional space that can adapt to various needs, such as recreational areas or workspaces. This level benefits from abundant natural light and beautiful views of the native tree canopies of the area.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Estudio Sur Arquitectos
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile

"Cero House / Estudio Sur Arquitectos" 20 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

