Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Planes House / Estudio Damero

Planes House / Estudio Damero

Save

Planes House / Estudio Damero - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, FacadePlanes House / Estudio Damero - Interior Photography, TablePlanes House / Estudio Damero - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, CountertopPlanes House / Estudio Damero - Image 5 of 40Planes House / Estudio Damero - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Lead Architects : Javier Bossi, Mariano Medina, Diego Piccinelli
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Planes House / Estudio Damero - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. When designing the renovation of Casa Planes, the challenge was not only the preservation of the built heritage, but also the preservation of the emotional heritage of its owners. Preserving the architectural identity of this typical chorizo house in Buenos Aires led us to enhance the old commercial facade, now projected as access to the new home. Considering the entrance area allowed us to develop the idea of an "urban oasis": a sequence of patios with differentiated uses that serve as a backdrop for interior living, while suggesting a continuity from the interior to the exterior.

Save this picture!
Planes House / Estudio Damero - Image 11 of 40
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Planes House / Estudio Damero - Image 10 of 40
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Urban oasis: Access patio: Upon passing through the entrance door, one accesses the patio, previously used as a commercial store. The spatial layout activates anecdotes and past stories, stories of neighbors and family experiences. This patio serves as a buffer that separates the privacy of the house from the outside world, subtly revealing glimpses of the activity inside of the house and serving as a backdrop and expansion for a home office overlooking the street. 

Save this picture!
Planes House / Estudio Damero - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Countertop
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Planes House / Estudio Damero - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Intermediate patio: This space acts as an air space, allowing the sun's rays to enter the center of the house and offers a kitchen immersed in vegetation. Its conformation constitutes a slender void; in this space, the maximum height of the house is recognized. Its layout articulates the public part of the house and the circulations of the three levels, and generates a direct route from the access hall to the back patio.

Save this picture!
Planes House / Estudio Damero - Image 36 of 40
Section - AA

Back patio: Composed of a semi-covered area and a large open-air space. The semi-covered, facing the north, not only acts as an expansion of the interior living room but also as a cool outdoor space that mitigates the direct summer solar incidence on the interior. The open sector, featuring a swimming pool, framed by native plants, enhances the idea of an "urban oasis".

Save this picture!
Planes House / Estudio Damero - Image 13 of 40
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The ground floor maintains and recognizes the spatial volumes of the premises of the old chorizo house, with its 4 meters wide and 3.60 meters high, its load bearing walls and the exposed vaulted ceiling. For growth on the upper levels, previously an inaccessible rooftop, spaces were designed to create pathways and crossed views that allows the "urban oasis" to be recognized from different points of view. To accommodate this expansion, a Steel Framing construction was chosen, to reduce the loads on the ground. 

Save this picture!
Planes House / Estudio Damero - Image 20 of 40
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The house develops as a large uninterrupted mass of air from the ground floor to the upper floors. The new mezzanines play with their limits, breaking the inner edges to link with each other and with the exterior ones. The "jet"-shaped roof, reminiscent of the factory body, resolves the upper enclosure and gives a particular spatial characteristic to the playroom, an anteroom to the secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom hangs suspended in the garden and plunges into the calm of the “urban oasis”.

Save this picture!
Planes House / Estudio Damero - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Damero
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Planes House / Estudio Damero" [Casa Planes / Estudio Damero] 09 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017439/planes-house-estudio-damero> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags