World
Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin

Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 2 of 38Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 3 of 38Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamDragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows, BathtubDragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - More Images

Houses
Argentina
Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 7 of 38
© Albano García

Text description provided by the architects. The house designed and built on an island in the Paraná River delta is immersed in a forest of willows. Conceived as a dragonfly subtly perched on the land with stilts that, like delicate legs, elevate the house to protect it from the frequent rises in water levels. The house spreads its wings from glazed facades that project outward.

Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 14 of 38
© Albano García
Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 17 of 38
© Albano García
Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 30 of 38
Detail
Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Albano García

The vernacular housing of these lands, built with wood as the main material and surrounded by shaded galleries, is reinterpreted with a new geometry. The house in its entirety becomes a large gallery of shadows. Through the complete ejection of the carpentry, all interior spaces become shaded areas provided with crossed air currents, adapting the house for warm summers.

Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 24 of 38
© Albano García
Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 25 of 38
© Albano García

Above the house, a wooden roof adds shade while becoming a lookout to view the sky and the trees.

Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 34 of 38
Floor Plan
Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 38 of 38
View
Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin - Image 27 of 38
© Albano García

Barbara Berson
Horacio Sardin
Wood

Cite: "Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin" [Casa Libélula / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin] 30 May 2024. ArchDaily.

