Dragon-fly House / Barbara Berson + Horacio Sardin

+ 33

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house designed and built on an island in the Paraná River delta is immersed in a forest of willows. Conceived as a dragonfly subtly perched on the land with stilts that, like delicate legs, elevate the house to protect it from the frequent rises in water levels. The house spreads its wings from glazed facades that project outward.

The vernacular housing of these lands, built with wood as the main material and surrounded by shaded galleries, is reinterpreted with a new geometry. The house in its entirety becomes a large gallery of shadows. Through the complete ejection of the carpentry, all interior spaces become shaded areas provided with crossed air currents, adapting the house for warm summers.

Above the house, a wooden roof adds shade while becoming a lookout to view the sky and the trees.