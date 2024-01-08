Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos



Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam, ChairThor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, BedroomThor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Garden, CourtyardThor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, ShelvingThor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos

Houses
Vitacura, Chile
  • Architects: Grass+Batz Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architects: Diego Grass, Thomas Batzenschlager
  • Collaborator: Javiera Jadue
  • Landscaping: JL Arquitectura Paisaje
  • Structure: MÁS Estudio de Ingeniería
  • Construction: Constructora NEVE Ltda
  • City: Vitacura
  • Country: Chile
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Concrete
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 24 of 26
Sections
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. After the Pandemic lockdown, we designed Thor House as a project that seeks to generate an opportunity to live with more space, with a garden, combining family life and work life. The project starts from the partial recovery of an existing 70 square meter house, removing all the interior partitions of its structure, turning it into a common space - integrating kitchen, dining room, and living room: building the negative, transforming the existing built mass into a volume of air for the new house. 

Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 26 of 26
Axo
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos

On top of it, from party wall to party wall, we built a steel structure warehouse that contains the maximum buildable volume according to current regulations, with a floor area of 130 square meters and a maximum interior height of 6 meters. Between the existing house and the warehouse, we roofed two interior volumes of lower height - one for parents, another for children - which contain bedrooms, bathrooms, and storage rooms, which require more privacy. The rest is a common space that is perceived as larger than its 70 square meter surface thanks to the double interior height.

Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Image 22 of 26
Plan
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos
Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos

In the lower level, the common space opens towards the backyard. This has been planted - like the front yard - with low water consumption plant species. Towards the street, a completely hermetic facade, generating security and at the same time allowing maximum transparency and exposure of a front yard offered for anyone's view from the street. A large rectangular oculus of 2.5x2.5m watches over the street and, in turn, fills the interior common space with indirect light. The contrast between opening and blind panel is accentuated by the dark finish of charred wood boards (Yakisugi Shikkoku).

Thor House / Grass+Batz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
Cortesía de Grass+Batz Arquitectos

