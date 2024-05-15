Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos

El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Image 2 of 21El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Image 3 of 21El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyEl Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WindowsEl Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - More Images

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
San Esteban, Chile
  • Architects: Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Casals Aguirre
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arauco, Topwood
  • Lead Architects: Gonzalo Iturriaga
  • Lead Team: Gonzalo Iturriaga
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alberto Ramirez
  • General Constructing: Rodrigo Ramirez
  • City: San Esteban
  • Country: Chile
El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Image 2 of 21
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the slopes of Cerro del Cobre, the house is located on a predominantly southern slope over a ravine and mountain slopes. Composed of large groups of rocks, bushes, and some medium-height trees, the project is located perpendicular to the natural level of the terrain and in height seeking the position between and on the rocks that organize the place.

El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Image 3 of 21
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Image 21 of 21
El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Image 7 of 21
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The envelope of the project defines a space articulated internally by 2 concrete walls. On the one hand, a common living and kitchen area; and a second with more compact bedroom and bathroom spaces. The façade is articulated through 3 faces. The staircase and the opening; The mountain view; and compact enclosures. At the sharpest end of the floor, there is a small terrace.

El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Image 16 of 21
El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The structure is mainly composed of two concrete walls and a structure of pillars and beams made of metal profiles together with wooden beams and partitions. The volume is suspended above the natural terrain to resolve the complexity of a rocky terrain, finding 60% of these elements on the rocks of the place. The perimeter coverings and closures are made of heat-treated wood and sealed with primers. Glass facades with an external glued thermopane system.

El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Image 11 of 21
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos - Image 13 of 21
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos
Cite: "El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos " 15 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016580/el-montanes-house-gonzalo-iturriaga-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags