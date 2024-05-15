El Montañés House / Gonzalo Iturriaga Arquitectos

+ 16

Lead Team: Gonzalo Iturriaga

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alberto Ramirez

General Constructing: Rodrigo Ramirez

City: San Esteban

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the slopes of Cerro del Cobre, the house is located on a predominantly southern slope over a ravine and mountain slopes. Composed of large groups of rocks, bushes, and some medium-height trees, the project is located perpendicular to the natural level of the terrain and in height seeking the position between and on the rocks that organize the place.

The envelope of the project defines a space articulated internally by 2 concrete walls. On the one hand, a common living and kitchen area; and a second with more compact bedroom and bathroom spaces. The façade is articulated through 3 faces. The staircase and the opening; The mountain view; and compact enclosures. At the sharpest end of the floor, there is a small terrace.

The structure is mainly composed of two concrete walls and a structure of pillars and beams made of metal profiles together with wooden beams and partitions. The volume is suspended above the natural terrain to resolve the complexity of a rocky terrain, finding 60% of these elements on the rocks of the place. The perimeter coverings and closures are made of heat-treated wood and sealed with primers. Glass facades with an external glued thermopane system.