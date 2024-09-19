Shire House / AtelierM

+ 18

Houses • Capilla del Señor, Argentina Architects: ateliermob

Area: 200 m²

Year: 2023

Photographs: AtelierM

Text description provided by the architects. Just like the human body, the way we position ourselves about our surroundings is defined by our orientation. It's not the same to be in front of something as staring from a rotated angle. Ultimately, It's Geometry that defines orientation.

As seen like this, it becomes clear that geometry guides the articulation of spaces. That is the starting point for the Shire, a Project whose owners, after living for a long time in the city, in very few square feet, are in search of something new: To generate connection with exteriors and to create different situations and sceneries, all in relation with Nature.

Said concept is derived into a two-step process. The first one consisted of dividing a linear bar, which accommodated the program. Afterward, we began flexing said bar till we joined both ends, now forming a full circle, without vertices, without Limits. With the parametrization of the geometry, we began to discover the articulation between spaces and the rest of the land, thus creating different situations.

The mixture of geometry and nature allows to creation of a new dimension of an ascending path as an extension of the same geometry. Thus, constructing a new space to inhabit, on another level and with panoramic views. Simultaneously, the client intended to leave the city to create a new lifestyle. Instead of buying and throwing goods away, the idea is to produce, consume as needed, and then recycle. There would be no more garbage since the system would be self-sufficient. It generates electricity, heating, water, and, above all, food.

When architecture begins to merge with its surroundings, it creates several benefits. Beyond the obvious ecological and functional ones, which are plenty by themselves, the "Leading role" would now belong to nature instead of the building itself. Another great benefit is that, instead of traditional constructions, which only deteriorate with time, the Shire amalgamates progressively with nature.