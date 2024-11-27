Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Peru
  Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio

Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio

Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Image 2 of 21Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Image 3 of 21Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, BeamManire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Image 5 of 21Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Puerto Maldonado, Peru
  • Conceptualization: Martin Dulanto Sangalli + Puna Estudio
  • Construction: Puna Estudio
  • Styling: Puna Estudio
  • Interior Design: Puna Estudio
  • Puna Estudio Team: Yerko Zlatar, Mariana Otero
  • Awards: - Premio ADUS LATAM Bronce (Tercer Puesto) - La Bienal Iberoamericana de Diseño BID: Mención en diseño de interiores / espacios - Finalista en la Bienal de Arquitectura Peruana - Finalista en la Bienal de Arquitectura de Quito
  • City: Puerto Maldonado
  • Country: Peru
Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Image 2 of 21
Cortesía de Martín Dulanto + Puna Estudio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Manire is a project created to disconnect from urban life and reconnect with nature.

Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Image 3 of 21
Cortesía de Martín Dulanto + Puna Estudio

Inspired by the architecture of the Eames' Case Study Houses and the simplicity of Japanese forest cabins, the goal was to create a space that fosters a deep connection between the user and the natural surroundings.

Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
Cortesía de Martín Dulanto + Puna Estudio
Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Image 5 of 21
Cortesía de Martín Dulanto + Puna Estudio
Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Image 13 of 21
Plan - 1st floor

The house is located on a property owned by Yerko Zlatar's family, where his grandparents had a farm, giving it special historical and emotional value. The property is in the middle of the Camanti jungle, surrounded by vegetation, ancient stone ruins that were once part of the farm, and plantations of bananas, cacao, and tea that are still preserved.

Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
Cortesía de Martín Dulanto + Puna Estudio
Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Interior Photography, Beam
Cortesía de Martín Dulanto + Puna Estudio

Additionally, the Manire River in front of the house provides a crucial water element, with its sound creating a serene and enveloping atmosphere. We envisioned a refuge that offers an experience of peace and inner connection, integrating the family’s past with a sensitivity toward the natural environment.

Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Cortesía de Martín Dulanto + Puna Estudio

About this office
Martin Dulanto
Office
Puna Estudio
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

