Manire House / Martin Dulanto + Puna Estudio

Conceptualization: Martin Dulanto Sangalli + Puna Estudio

Construction: Puna Estudio

Styling: Puna Estudio

Interior Design: Puna Estudio

Puna Estudio Team: Yerko Zlatar, Mariana Otero

Awards: - Premio ADUS LATAM Bronce (Tercer Puesto) - La Bienal Iberoamericana de Diseño BID: Mención en diseño de interiores / espacios - Finalista en la Bienal de Arquitectura Peruana - Finalista en la Bienal de Arquitectura de Quito

City: Puerto Maldonado

Country: Peru

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Manire is a project created to disconnect from urban life and reconnect with nature.

Inspired by the architecture of the Eames' Case Study Houses and the simplicity of Japanese forest cabins, the goal was to create a space that fosters a deep connection between the user and the natural surroundings.

The house is located on a property owned by Yerko Zlatar's family, where his grandparents had a farm, giving it special historical and emotional value. The property is in the middle of the Camanti jungle, surrounded by vegetation, ancient stone ruins that were once part of the farm, and plantations of bananas, cacao, and tea that are still preserved.

Additionally, the Manire River in front of the house provides a crucial water element, with its sound creating a serene and enveloping atmosphere. We envisioned a refuge that offers an experience of peace and inner connection, integrating the family’s past with a sensitivity toward the natural environment.