Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace

House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace

Save

House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 2 of 29House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, ChairHouse in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
Coronel Brandsen, Argentina
  • Program: Single-family home
  • Covered Area: 1044.1 ft2
  • Semi Covered Area: 753.4 ft2
  • City: Coronel Brandsen
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 8 of 29
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda

Text description provided by the architects. The house is placed in a rural cluster in Brandsen, Buenos Aires province, alongside the San Luis stream, in a typical environment of the pampas plain. It is a weekend residence for a couple seeking a simple, low-cost design and reduced surface. 

Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 7 of 29
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda
Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda

Besides the project’s requirements, it is about an investigation and thinking about the ways of habiting a domestic space in a semi-rural context and the adequate technology to materialize it. Applying integrated solutions and being sensitive to the environment, understanding the dwelling like a system equilibrated with his surroundings.

Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda

The body of the house stands on a concrete platform, supported by two large beams at ground level, creating cantilevers that allow it to be suspended over the terrene and adapt to its humid characteristics, a product of the possible flood of the brook. This additionally raises the visuals towards the horizon. 

Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 9 of 29
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda
Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 21 of 29
Plan

Its regular and uniform level (a reinterpretation of the Farnsworth de Ludwig Mies van der Rohe house) contributes to the flexibility of use, producing an articulation between the social area and the private spaces through the humid areas. Its large glazed enclosures, which are concealed, enable continuous and direct expansion, increasing the social areas.

Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Interior Photography
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda
Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 20 of 29
Plan

To reduce the use of resources, passive aspects like galleries, cross ventilation, regulation of solar incidence, adequate thermal insulation, and exploitation of natural light were added. Furthermore, active strategies were included, such as systems of rainwater collection for irrigation, biodigester for the sewage water, and a solar collector to heat the water, reducing the use of natural resources. Partition walls with phenolic sheets of wood shaving, derived from products made with recycled materials, contributed internally comfortable characteristics typical of rural cabins.

Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 10 of 29
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda
Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 27 of 29
Axo

Implementing sustainability strategies, the zinc-clad envelope creates a barrier on the lateral walls and a sunshade effect on the cover through the roof extension, creating an air chamber that isolates the dwelling from the outside, decreasing the energy needed to condition it and its exposure to the open air. 

Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda
Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Interior Photography, Beam
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda

The envelope complements a system of pivoting enclosures of a micro-perforated sheet, which regulates the incidence of sun rays and grants the visual entailment with the landscape, thereby providing security when the house is uninhabited. The application of raw concrete and natural wood in flooring and garden paths emphasizes the natural treatment of the composition.

Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda
Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 29 of 29
Sustainability

In the volume of the dwelling, the combination of walls and phenolic partitions with the structure and metallic envelope, permeable for the most part, brings a visual effect of transparency and contrast. These construction solutions allowed for speed of execution, storage capacity in an area that is difficult to access, and reduction of future maintenance costs.

Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Image 2 of 29
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda

The environmental regeneration is currently in execution through the design of the exterior landscape with native plants, aspiring to restore the indigenous flora and its associated fauna, which have been affected by deforestation and urban growth.

Save this picture!
House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda
Office
Arquitecto Julián Ierace
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainability & Green DesignArgentina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainability & Green DesignArgentina
Cite: "House in Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace" [Casa en Las Golondrinas / Arquitecto Sebastián Miranda + Arquitecto Julián Ierace] 18 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022445/house-in-las-golondrinas-arquitecto-sebastian-miranda-plus-arquitecto-julian-ierace> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags