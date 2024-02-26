Spring House / MA-SA

+ 15

Houses • Anolaima, Colombia Architects: MA-SA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 85 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Diego Soto Madriñan

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Eternit

Lead Architect: Diego Soto Madriñan

Design: Diego Soto Madriñan

Design Concept: Diego Soto Madriñan

Design Development: Diego Soto Madriñan

Construction Documents: Gabriela Ortiz Pradilla

Construction Administration: Diego Soto Madriñan

Program: Residential

City: Anolaima

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. This house is a reinterpretation of vernacular architecture within the Colombian countryside.

Vernacular architecture, deeply rooted in culture and community identity, holds profound significance, especially in rural regions like Anolaima, and Cundinamarca, where diverse landscapes converge, echoing a strong connection to the land's rich heritage. These traditional building practices not only adapt to local environmental conditions but also embody the values and aspirations of the communities they serve in time. The house is a refuge, a place that gathers and protects.

This house integrates all spatial relationships and activities under a single-pitched roof, extending through open-air perimetral corridors that serve as natural extensions of the living space. By blurring the boundaries between interior and exterior realms, it invites inhabitants to immerse themselves in their natural context, fostering a profound sense of belonging and well-being.

In a setting where resources are often scarce, the reliance on local materials transcends practicality, becoming a tribute to traditional craftsmanship and simple construction methods. Every possible material is upcycled and recycled, a nudge to environmental consciousness, resourcefulness and basic common sense. The roof structure is crafted from old pine floors and zapan wood A-frames. Resting upon existing foundations from an old mill, the house embraces its historical roots while minimizing its ecological footprint and construction costs.

The layout prioritizes cross ventilation and natural lighting, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency.

This design merges local architectural traditions with modern living requirements, bridging the past and present to ensure the relevance and adaptability of vernacular architecture in an ever-evolving context.

By embracing these principles, the house embodies the notion of "architecture without architects," honoring cultural heritage, promoting sustainable practices, and challenging conventional notions of time within the field of architecture. It stands as an alternative to the enduring legacy of “local” architecture and its ability to create spaces that resonate deeply with both past and future generations.