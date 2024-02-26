Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Spring House / MA-SA

Spring House / MA-SA - Exterior PhotographySpring House / MA-SA - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSpring House / MA-SA - Interior PhotographySpring House / MA-SA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamSpring House / MA-SA - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Anolaima, Colombia
  • Architects: MA-SA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Diego Soto Madriñan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eternit
  • Lead Architect: Diego Soto Madriñan
  • Design: Diego Soto Madriñan
  • Design Concept: Diego Soto Madriñan
  • Design Development: Diego Soto Madriñan
  • Construction Documents: Gabriela Ortiz Pradilla
  • Construction Administration: Diego Soto Madriñan
  • Program: Residential
  • City: Anolaima
  • Country: Colombia
Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Diego Soto Madriñan

Text description provided by the architects. This house is a reinterpretation of vernacular architecture within the Colombian countryside.

Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Interior Photography
© Diego Soto Madriñan

Vernacular architecture, deeply rooted in culture and community identity, holds profound significance, especially in rural regions like Anolaima, and Cundinamarca, where diverse landscapes converge, echoing a strong connection to the land's rich heritage. These traditional building practices not only adapt to local environmental conditions but also embody the values and aspirations of the communities they serve in time. The house is a refuge, a place that gathers and protects.

Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Diego Soto Madriñan
Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Image 16 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Exterior Photography
© Diego Soto Madriñan

This house integrates all spatial relationships and activities under a single-pitched roof, extending through open-air perimetral corridors that serve as natural extensions of the living space. By blurring the boundaries between interior and exterior realms, it invites inhabitants to immerse themselves in their natural context, fostering a profound sense of belonging and well-being.

Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Interior Photography
© Diego Soto Madriñan

In a setting where resources are often scarce, the reliance on local materials transcends practicality, becoming a tribute to traditional craftsmanship and simple construction methods. Every possible material is upcycled and recycled, a nudge to environmental consciousness, resourcefulness and basic common sense. The roof structure is crafted from old pine floors and zapan wood A-frames. Resting upon existing foundations from an old mill, the house embraces its historical roots while minimizing its ecological footprint and construction costs.

Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Exterior Photography
© Diego Soto Madriñan

The layout prioritizes cross ventilation and natural lighting, enhancing comfort and energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Image 18 of 20
Section / Elevation

This design merges local architectural traditions with modern living requirements, bridging the past and present to ensure the relevance and adaptability of vernacular architecture in an ever-evolving context.

Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Diego Soto Madriñan

By embracing these principles, the house embodies the notion of "architecture without architects," honoring cultural heritage, promoting sustainable practices, and challenging conventional notions of time within the field of architecture. It stands as an alternative to the enduring legacy of “local” architecture and its ability to create spaces that resonate deeply with both past and future generations.

Save this picture!
Spring House / MA-SA - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Diego Soto Madriñan

Project gallery

Materials

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia

Cite: "Spring House / MA-SA" [Casa La Primavera / MA-SA] 26 Feb 2024. ArchDaily.

