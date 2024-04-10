Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

+ 31

Construction Manager: Pedro Correa

Team : Sol Basile, Hernán Robredo, Santiago Vigano, Florencia Morelli

Structural Engineer: Mario Saieg

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. A house that underwent many interventions over time, went from being a house to a rehabilitation center. The new owners bought the place to turn it back into a residence, initially just for the couple. They needed a single-story house with the condition of being able to expand in the future to a second level.

The first intervention consists of opening up the space, which involves demolishing parts of the back and front to create 3 courtyards. The oldest section of the original construction is preserved, with the old brick walls and ceilings left exposed.

The second operation involves protecting this old construction by surrounding it with a new reinforced concrete structure that also lays the foundation for future growth. The concrete is hammered in some areas to resemble the texture of the old broken bricks and create a new unity.

A final operation introduces a brick tile object inside the house, shaping the different functions: from the bathroom and kitchen volumes, the openings that connect to the exterior, to the fixed furniture of the house. Brick tiles are chosen for their human scale, more adaptable than concrete, and because they are the predominant material in the existing construction. Inside, the brick tiles are painted white to create a contrast, while outside they are left exposed, blending the old walls with the new brick tiles.