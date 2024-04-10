Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto

Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 2 of 36Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BrickThames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, BrickThames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 5 of 36Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Ignacio Szulman arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Matyser, Mosaicos Rossi, Terra Calcareos
  • Lead Architects: Ignacio Szulman, Valentín Pedroz
  • Construction Manager: Pedro Correa
  • Team : Sol Basile, Hernán Robredo, Santiago Vigano, Florencia Morelli
  • Structural Engineer: Mario Saieg
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Arch, Column
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. A house that underwent many interventions over time, went from being a house to a rehabilitation center. The new owners bought the place to turn it back into a residence, initially just for the couple. They needed a single-story house with the condition of being able to expand in the future to a second level.

Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Brick
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 35 of 36
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 11 of 36
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The first intervention consists of opening up the space, which involves demolishing parts of the back and front to create 3 courtyards. The oldest section of the original construction is preserved, with the old brick walls and ceilings left exposed.

Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Brick
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Brick
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The second operation involves protecting this old construction by surrounding it with a new reinforced concrete structure that also lays the foundation for future growth. The concrete is hammered in some areas to resemble the texture of the old broken bricks and create a new unity.

Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 5 of 36
© Javier Agustín Rojas

A final operation introduces a brick tile object inside the house, shaping the different functions: from the bathroom and kitchen volumes, the openings that connect to the exterior, to the fixed furniture of the house. Brick tiles are chosen for their human scale, more adaptable than concrete, and because they are the predominant material in the existing construction. Inside, the brick tiles are painted white to create a contrast, while outside they are left exposed, blending the old walls with the new brick tiles.

Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 2 of 36
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 30 of 36
Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto - Image 19 of 36
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Cite: "Thames House / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto" [Casa Thames / Ignacio Szulman arquitecto] 10 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015502/thames-house-ignacio-szulman-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

