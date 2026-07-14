World Architecture Festival Reveals the 2026 Shortlist

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the shortlist for its 2026 Awards, recognizing completed buildings, future projects, interiors, and landscape works from around the world. The finalists, selected from hundreds of submissions, will compete at this year's festival, taking place at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from November 18–20, 2026. During the first two days of the event, shortlisted teams will present their projects live to international judging panels, with category winners advancing to the festival's Super Jury for the final awards.
The 2026 Completed Buildings shortlist spans a wide range of project types, from civic and cultural institutions to housing, education, transport, healthcare, and adaptive reuse. This year's selection includes projects by practices such as Foster + Partners, Herzog & de Meuron, Studio Gang, Grimshaw, Perkins&Will, RSHP, Woods Bagot, KPF, Nikken Sekkei, VTN Architects, and Sanjay Puri Architects, alongside work by emerging studios from across the globe. The festival's jury comprises 164 architects, designers, academics, and industry professionals representing 37 countries, with dedicated Super Juries overseeing the Building, Future Project, Interiors, and Landscape awards.
Read on to discover the full list of Completed Buildings.
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Completed Buildings: Civic and community
- Brumadinho Memorial by Gustavo Penna Architects Associates
- CREST NINE by Sanjay Puri Architects
- DC Alexander Park by Brooks Scarpa Huber
- Green Square Public School and Community Spaces by BVN
- Hatmachida by Nikken Sekkei
- Ivory Coast Embassy by GLH & Associates Architects
- Kaway'an EcoPark by Sangay Architects & Ibuku Studio
- Nedarag Guesthouse by Nextoffice, Studio of Architectural Research & Design
- New Government Quarter by Nordic Office of Architecture with Haptic Architects
- New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) by Warren and Mahoney in association with Moller Architects and Woods Bagot
- Platform by HyunjoonYoo+Partners
- Shared space by 4site architects
- Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center by Studio Gang
- Soil stories by Magicline studio
- The Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel by Dominic Galicia Architects
- The Mountain Fold – Nanshanli Community & Visitor Centre, Mount Emei by Lacime Architects
- Yichang Life Park, The Hall of Eternal Life by Central-South Architectural Design Institute Co. Ltd
Completed Buildings: Creative Re-use
- Canning Factory by OODA
- Citadella – The Bastion of Liberty by art1st design studio Kft
- MTG – Hawke's Bay Museum Research & Archives Center by RTA Studio
- Oriente Green Campus by KPF
- Refurbishment and conversion of a former call centre building into a university space by FLOW81 ARQDESIGN SLP
- Temasek Shophouse by SJ Group
- The Beguinage of Hasselt by Province of Limburg
- ZAG Gallery by AIMM
Completed Buildings: Culture
- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Expansion by Safdie Architects
- Diriyah Art Futures by Schiattarella Associati
- Ferdi Tayfur Art Centre And Museum by Lungo Fucile Mimarlık
- Hengqin Culture and Art Complex by Yunchao Xu Atelier Apeiron
- La Source Vive by PCA-STREAM
- Luhu Art Center by Studio Link-Arc
- Mae On Art Forest by EKAR
- Mehrangarh Fort Visitor Centre by Studio Lotus
- National Museum of Forest Service History, Conservation Legacy Center by Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Architects Inc.
- Omaha Central Library by HDR in collaboration with Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture
- Oriental Eden by Grimshaw
- Pa-Auk Meditation Hall by VTN Architects
- Stöng – (Re)interpretation by SP(R)INT STUDIO
- The Shrine Office by SOBOKUYA Inc.
- Under the Tree by HyunjoonYoo+Partners
- Wuxi Meili Site Museum by Institute of Architectural History, CADG; Atelier Diameter, ZSA
- Wuxi Taihu Bay International Cultural Arts Center by Perkins Eastman
- Zayed National Museum by Foster + Partners
Completed Buildings: Display
- Broward County Convention Center Expansion by Fentress Studios
- Central China International Convention and Exhibition Centre Phase 2 by RSHP
- Digital Fulminology by Jason Bruges Studio
- France Pavilion – Osaka World Expo 2025 by Coldefy / CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati
- German Pavilion at Kerala Literature Festival by The Purple Ink Studio
- Ghaf Woods Experience Centre by AOE
- NTT Pavilion–Architecture Draped in Emotion– by NTT FACILITIES, INC.
- Parque Quintana Roo by AIDIA STUDIO
- The Lath House by TEAM Architects + 242 AM Architects
Completed Buildings: Health
- Angeles Chihuahua Hospital by Gómez Platero Architecture & Urbanism
- Anishnawbe Health Toronto Indigenous Community Health Centre by Stantec
- Chinese Medicine Hospital & Government Medicines Testing Institute of Hong Kong by Wong & Ouyang (HK) Ltd + ARVA Ltd. + China State Construction Int'l Medical Industry Development Co., LTD. + James Law Cybertecture Int'l Holdings Ltd.
- COVETM (Clinical Observation Vertical Exam) by HKS
- Eastern Shore Medical Center by Kimmel Studio Architects
- Heartland Whole Health Institute by Marlon Blackwell Architects
- Jackson Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Expansion by HKS
- Modular Hospital Ship by Pocket Hospital Switzerland AG
- Rooted Anchor, Vibrant Village – Dongshi Village Day Care Center, Shanghai by Lacime Architects
- Sydney Children's Hospital Stage 1 & Minderoo Children's Comprehensive Cancer Centre by Billard Leece Partnership Pty Ltd
- The Ohio State University Hospital by HDR
Completed Buildings: Higher Education and Research
- Amherst College by Herzog & de Meuron
- Belgrove House by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Class of 1986 Fitness and Wellness Center by DIGSAU + MJMA Architecture & Design
- David Rubenstein Treehouse at Harvard University by Studio Gang
- ECU City Campus by Lyons
- Future Technology Field for Taisei Group/Satte by Taisei Design Planners Architects & Engineers
- Kaiser Borsari Hall by Perkins&Will
- Limberlost Place by Moriyama Teshima Architects, Acton Ostry Architects
- New Campus for the Bologna Business School by Mario Cucinella Architects
- Prestige University by Sanjay Puri Architects
- Project Connect, RCSI by Henry J Lyons Architects
- The Forest, University of Tasmania by Woods Bagot
- The Hungry Caterpillar by Lyth Design
- Tumo Center by Gómez Platero Architecture & Urbanism
- UMass Amherst: Computer Science Laboratories Building by Perkins Eastman
- University of Lisbon Students' Residences by CVDB arquitectos
- UNSW Health Translation Hub by Architectus
Completed Buildings: Hotel and Leisure, supported by GROHE
- Ámina Wind Resort, Jaime Guzman Creative Group
- Andreus Sky Villas by G22 Projects
- Ayana by aslam.sham architects
- Bisate Sanctuary by Black Sable Designs (Pty) Ltd, Artichoke Interior Design
- Buffalo Crossing Paul Albrechtsen Visitor Centre by Stantec Architecture Ltd
- Chengdu Expo Waterfall Hotel – MGallery Collection by CSWADI
- Kalahari Dunes – Private Game Reserve by ARRCC
- Lost Villa. Huanglong Island Lighthouse Hotel by WJ Studio
- MAMA Shelter by ONG&ONG
- Mombo Sanctuary by Black Sable Designs (Pty) Ltd, Artichoke Interior Design
- Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel by Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects
- Pier 66 Hotel and Marina by HKS
- Saha Casa Boutique Hotel by Ho Khue Architects
- Shuhov Hotel by Frontarchitecture
- Terreno Barrio Hotel by OHLAB
Completed Buildings: House & Villa (Urban), supported by GROHE
- AMAMI House by Sakai Architects
- AVASA by HM Architects
- Breathing House by VTN Architects
- Casa Lledoners by OHLAB
- CASA S by INNOCAD architecture
- Copper Villa by Jacobsen Studio
- Heathpoint House by Didier Ryan Architects
- Kiaora Residence by STRANG
- Monte Mor House by David Bastos Arquitetura
- NEERVANA by Art and Architecture Associates
- The Light House by NMD NOMADAS
- Vertical Villa by RT+Q Architects
Completed Buildings: House and Villa - (Rural/Coastal), supported by GROHE
- Jeevan-Dhara by tHE gRID Architects | Research & Design Studio
- Birininhas House by Studio mk27
- Chatham Residence by Desai Chia Architecture
- Ember by Monk Mackenzie
- ES House by Jacobsen Studio
- Escobal by Cuaik | CDS
- Hornby Island Retreat by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc
- Mae On Art Forest by EKAR
- Ngaio Bay by Monk Mackenzie
- Reaching the Sun by Edward Szewczyk and Associates Architects
- Self-Sustaining Farmhouse by Manoj Patel Design Studio
- Terra House by Atelier Design N Domain LLP (ADND)
- Ti Point House by Crosson Architects
- Two Sheds by RTA Studio
Completed Buildings: Housing, supported by GROHE
- A Corner for the Community – Tong'anli Public Housing, Shanghai by Lacime Architects
- Aqualuna by 3XN GXN
- Barceló Tower by Batlleiroig Arquitectura
- Cielo by Sanjay Puri Architects
- Clio Residence of Oofuna Season Terrace by Meiwa Estate Co., Ltd
- Gore Street by Woods Bagot
- Greenox by Mental Design Works
- Helbor Jardins by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
- MaMa Pioneers, Poppies by Marc Koehler Associates
- Museum House by Perkins&Will
- Octagon by Howells
- Rose Apartments by Brooks Scarpa Huber
- Spot Amsterdam by Marc Koehler Associates, Mei architects and planners
- Superlofts Peak Noorderplassen by Marc Koehler Associates
- Volley Roper by TANN Architecture
- WIMA WIDZEWSKA MANUFAKTURA by Cavatina Group S.A.
- Y Suites on Margaret by Antoniades Architects
Completed Buildings: Mixed Use
- 1 Broadgate by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- BAKU BAGLARI by YES Architects
- Jing'An Investment Center by Nikken Sekkei
- Multipurpose Urban Arena Jihlava by CHYBIK + KRISTOF
- Pur Residential Recording Studio by SOUR
- Sydney Fish Market by 3XN GXN in association with BVN Architecture and Aspect Studios
- Terminal Kadikoy by Tabanlioglu Architects
- The Butterfly + First Baptist Church Complex by Revery Architecture
- The Citizen by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- The Everyday Interface – Jinguang Hui TOD by Lacime Architects
- The Folia by ET Architects
- Wasl Tower by UNS
- Wuhan Alibaba Center by Benoy
Completed Buildings: Office
- 205 North Quay by Hassell, REX and Richards & Spence
- 270 Park Avenue by Foster + Partners
- Dockyard by Tchoban Voss Architekten GmbH
- IGG Fuzhou Tianmeng Tower by Woods Bagot
- Inspire Office by Batlleiroig Arquitectura
- Konami Creative Front Tokyo Bay by NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
- Perches KANDA by JR-East Design Corporation
- Schwarz Digits Campus by JSWD
- The Fitzrovia by Stiff+Trevillion
- The Reinvention of the DRIEAT Headquarters, Paris by AIA Life Designers
- Wynyard Quayside by Warren and Mahoney
Completed Buildings: Production energy and logistics
- Box Factory by hb+a Architects
- EB Masterplan by Archetonic
- King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Projects by Saudi Aramco Project Management Team (SAPMT) by Saudi Arabian Parsons
- KVA Kebag Enova by Penzel Valier
- SMC Supplier Park by TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
- TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center by KPF
- The Thames Tideway Tunnel by Fereday Pollard & Partners
- Yazhou Bay Hydroacoustic Measurement and Testing Center by The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD)
Completed Buildings: Retrofit
- 33 Alfred Street by JPW
- BeLoft AU904 by Isaac Torres-Quiroz + José Ma. Salcedo
- Harvard Science Center Public Spaces & Teaching Labs Transformation by Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Architects Inc.
- Kyoto City Hall by Nikken Sekkei
- The Whiteley by Foster + Partners
Completed Buildings: School
- Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School by 长物建筑Changwu Architects
- General Secondary School No. 4 by Instituto Constructor de Infraestructura Física Educativa y Deportiva de Nuevo León
- Green Square Public School and Community Spaces by BVN
- Labirint Educational and Community Campus by Quadratum Architecture
- Murray-Massenburg Elementary School by EVOKE Studio Architecture
- Qianhai Guiwan School by Studio Link-Arc
- Shenzhen Luohu Foreign Language Full Boarding High School New Construction Project by The Institute of Architecture Design & Research, Shenzhen University – Yuanism Architects
- Sri Chaitanya Techno School by Mandviwala Qutub and Associates
Completed Buildings: Shopping
- Cafe Amazon Experience by Integrated Field Co., Ltd.
- Ink Ink Market by Linehouse
- Mercado Nicolas Bravo by AIDIA STUDIO
- Monos Georgetown by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc
- Refurbishment of L'Illa Diagonal by Batlleiroig Arquitectura
Completed Buildings: Sport
- Adelaide Aquatic Centre by JPE Design Studio in collaboration with Warren and Mahoney and Karl Winda Telfer
- Belarus National Football Stadium by China IPPR International Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Fulham FC Riverside Stand by Populous
- Klaff Family Sports Centre by Hubo Studio
- One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha by Populous and Warren and Mahoney
- Xi'an International Football Stadium by ZHA & iDEA
- Xinchang Globular Center by line+ studio
Completed Buildings: Transport
- Air Traffic Control Project of Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport Phase III Expansion Project by China IPPR International Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Beaulieu Park Station by Fereday Pollard & Partners
- LAX/Metro Transit Center by Grimshaw in collaboration with Gruen Associates
- Line 5 Eglinton by Arcadis in collaboration with Daoust Lestage, DIALOG and NORR
- Metro Tunnel Project by RSHP, Hassell & WW+P
- Passerelle Zwolle by Karres en Brands
- Sydney Metro, Crows Nest Station by Woods Bagot
- Techo International Airport by Foster + Partners
- Terminal BTG Pactual by Perkins&Will and Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
- Western Sydney International Airport (Nancy Bird Walton) by Woods Bagot, Cox Architecture, and Zaha Hadid Architects
The full shortlist for this year's completed buildings, future, and landscape project awards can be viewed here.