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World Architecture Festival Reveals the 2026 Shortlist

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The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the shortlist for its 2026 Awards, recognizing completed buildings, future projects, interiors, and landscape works from around the world. The finalists, selected from hundreds of submissions, will compete at this year's festival, taking place at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from November 18–20, 2026. During the first two days of the event, shortlisted teams will present their projects live to international judging panels, with category winners advancing to the festival's Super Jury for the final awards.

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The 2026 Completed Buildings shortlist spans a wide range of project types, from civic and cultural institutions to housing, education, transport, healthcare, and adaptive reuse. This year's selection includes projects by practices such as Foster + Partners, Herzog & de Meuron, Studio Gang, Grimshaw, Perkins&Will, RSHP, Woods Bagot, KPF, Nikken Sekkei, VTN Architects, and Sanjay Puri Architects, alongside work by emerging studios from across the globe. The festival's jury comprises 164 architects, designers, academics, and industry professionals representing 37 countries, with dedicated Super Juries overseeing the Building, Future Project, Interiors, and Landscape awards.

Read on to discover the full list of Completed Buildings.

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World Building of The Year and Interior of The Year revealed at World Architecture Festival 2025

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Nedarag Guesthouse / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni. Image © Neel Studio

Completed Buildings: Civic and community

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Oriente Green Campus / LJ-Group Landscape Architecture + Saraiva + Associados + Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF). Image © Ivo Tavares Studio

Completed Buildings: Creative Re-use

  • Canning Factory by OODA
  • Citadella – The Bastion of Liberty by art1st design studio Kft
  • MTG – Hawke's Bay Museum Research & Archives Center by RTA Studio
  • Oriente Green Campus by KPF
  • Refurbishment and conversion of a former call centre building into a university space by FLOW81 ARQDESIGN SLP
  • Temasek Shophouse by SJ Group
  • The Beguinage of Hasselt by Province of Limburg
  • ZAG Gallery by AIMM

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Diriyah Art Futures Contemporary Art Hub / Schiattarella Associati. Image © Antoine Horenbeek

Completed Buildings: Culture

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The German Pavilion at the Kerala Literature Festival 2026 / The Purple Ink Studio. Image © Saurabh Suryan

Completed Buildings: Display

Completed Buildings: Health

  • Angeles Chihuahua Hospital by Gómez Platero Architecture & Urbanism
  • Anishnawbe Health Toronto Indigenous Community Health Centre by Stantec
  • Chinese Medicine Hospital & Government Medicines Testing Institute of Hong Kong by Wong & Ouyang (HK) Ltd + ARVA Ltd. + China State Construction Int'l Medical Industry Development Co., LTD. + James Law Cybertecture Int'l Holdings Ltd.
  • COVETM (Clinical Observation Vertical Exam) by HKS
  • Eastern Shore Medical Center by Kimmel Studio Architects
  • Heartland Whole Health Institute by Marlon Blackwell Architects
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Expansion by HKS
  • Modular Hospital Ship by Pocket Hospital Switzerland AG
  • Rooted Anchor, Vibrant Village – Dongshi Village Day Care Center, Shanghai by Lacime Architects
  • Sydney Children's Hospital Stage 1 & Minderoo Children's Comprehensive Cancer Centre by Billard Leece Partnership Pty Ltd
  • The Ohio State University Hospital by HDR

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The Hungry Caterpillar / Lyth Design. Image © Avesh Gaur and Sohaib Ilyas

Completed Buildings: Higher Education and Research

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Saha Casa Boutique / Ho Khue Architects. Image © Trieu Chien

Completed Buildings: Hotel and Leisure, supported by GROHE

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AMAMI House / Sakai Architects. Image © Toshihisa Ishii

Completed Buildings: House & Villa (Urban), supported by GROHE

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Self-Sustaining Farmhouse / Manoj Patel Design Studio. Image Courtesy of Manoj Patel Design Studio

Completed Buildings: House and Villa - (Rural/Coastal), supported by GROHE

  • Jeevan-Dhara by tHE gRID Architects | Research & Design Studio
  • Birininhas House by Studio mk27
  • Chatham Residence by Desai Chia Architecture
  • Ember by Monk Mackenzie
  • ES House by Jacobsen Studio
  • Escobal by Cuaik | CDS
  • Hornby Island Retreat by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc
  • Mae On Art Forest by EKAR
  • Ngaio Bay by Monk Mackenzie
  • Reaching the Sun by Edward Szewczyk and Associates Architects
  • Self-Sustaining Farmhouse by Manoj Patel Design Studio
  • Terra House by Atelier Design N Domain LLP (ADND)
  • Ti Point House by Crosson Architects
  • Two Sheds by RTA Studio

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​The Rose Apartments / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Jeff Durkin

Completed Buildings: Housing, supported by GROHE

  • A Corner for the Community – Tong'anli Public Housing, Shanghai by Lacime Architects
  • Aqualuna by 3XN GXN
  • Barceló Tower by Batlleiroig Arquitectura
  • Cielo by Sanjay Puri Architects
  • Clio Residence of Oofuna Season Terrace by Meiwa Estate Co., Ltd
  • Gore Street by Woods Bagot
  • Greenox by Mental Design Works
  • Helbor Jardins by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos
  • MaMa Pioneers, Poppies by Marc Koehler Associates
  • Museum House by Perkins&Will
  • Octagon by Howells
  • Rose Apartments by Brooks Scarpa Huber
  • Spot Amsterdam by Marc Koehler Associates, Mei architects and planners
  • Superlofts Peak Noorderplassen by Marc Koehler Associates
  • Volley Roper by TANN Architecture
  • WIMA WIDZEWSKA MANUFAKTURA by Cavatina Group S.A.
  • Y Suites on Margaret by Antoniades Architects

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The Butterfly and First Baptist Church Complex / Revery Architecture. Image © Hufton Crow

Completed Buildings: Mixed Use

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Dockyard Hybrid Office Building / Tchoban Voss Architekten. Image © HG Esch

Completed Buildings: Office

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Box Factory House / hb+a Architects. Image © Branded Content Media, Doug Birnbaum

Completed Buildings: Production energy and logistics

  • Box Factory by hb+a Architects
  • EB Masterplan by Archetonic
  • King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Projects by Saudi Aramco Project Management Team (SAPMT) by Saudi Arabian Parsons
  • KVA Kebag Enova by Penzel Valier
  • SMC Supplier Park by TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
  • TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center by KPF
  • The Thames Tideway Tunnel by Fereday Pollard & Partners
  • Yazhou Bay Hydroacoustic Measurement and Testing Center by The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD)

Completed Buildings: Retrofit

  • 33 Alfred Street by JPW
  • BeLoft AU904 by Isaac Torres-Quiroz + José Ma. Salcedo
  • Harvard Science Center Public Spaces & Teaching Labs Transformation by Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Architects Inc.
  • Kyoto City Hall by Nikken Sekkei
  • The Whiteley by Foster + Partners

Completed Buildings: School

  • Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School by 长物建筑Changwu Architects
  • General Secondary School No. 4 by Instituto Constructor de Infraestructura Física Educativa y Deportiva de Nuevo León
  • Green Square Public School and Community Spaces by BVN
  • Labirint Educational and Community Campus by Quadratum Architecture
  • Murray-Massenburg Elementary School by EVOKE Studio Architecture
  • Qianhai Guiwan School by Studio Link-Arc
  • Shenzhen Luohu Foreign Language Full Boarding High School New Construction Project by The Institute of Architecture Design & Research, Shenzhen University – Yuanism Architects
  • Sri Chaitanya Techno School by Mandviwala Qutub and Associates

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Nicolas Bravo Market / AIDIA STUDIO. Image © Andrés Cedillo

Completed Buildings: Shopping

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Xi’an International Football Center / Zaha Hadid Architects + iDEA + AISA. Image © Hufton+Crow

Completed Buildings: Sport

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Techo International Airport Cambodia / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Completed Buildings: Transport

The full shortlist for this year's completed buildings, future, and landscape project awards can be viewed here.

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Reyyan Dogan
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Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "World Architecture Festival Reveals the 2026 Shortlist" 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148633/world-architecture-festival-reveals-the-2026-shortlist> ISSN 0719-8884

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