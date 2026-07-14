World Architecture Festival Reveals the 2026 Shortlist

Save this picture! Prestige University / Sanjay Puri Architects. Image © Vinay Panjwani

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced the shortlist for its 2026 Awards, recognizing completed buildings, future projects, interiors, and landscape works from around the world. The finalists, selected from hundreds of submissions, will compete at this year's festival, taking place at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from November 18–20, 2026. During the first two days of the event, shortlisted teams will present their projects live to international judging panels, with category winners advancing to the festival's Super Jury for the final awards.

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The 2026 Completed Buildings shortlist spans a wide range of project types, from civic and cultural institutions to housing, education, transport, healthcare, and adaptive reuse. This year's selection includes projects by practices such as Foster + Partners, Herzog & de Meuron, Studio Gang, Grimshaw, Perkins&Will, RSHP, Woods Bagot, KPF, Nikken Sekkei, VTN Architects, and Sanjay Puri Architects, alongside work by emerging studios from across the globe. The festival's jury comprises 164 architects, designers, academics, and industry professionals representing 37 countries, with dedicated Super Juries overseeing the Building, Future Project, Interiors, and Landscape awards.

Read on to discover the full list of Completed Buildings.

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Completed Buildings: Civic and community

Completed Buildings: Creative Re-use

Canning Factory by OODA

Citadella – The Bastion of Liberty by art1st design studio Kft

MTG – Hawke's Bay Museum Research & Archives Center by RTA Studio

Oriente Green Campus by KPF

Refurbishment and conversion of a former call centre building into a university space by FLOW81 ARQDESIGN SLP

Temasek Shophouse by SJ Group

The Beguinage of Hasselt by Province of Limburg

ZAG Gallery by AIMM

Completed Buildings: Culture

Completed Buildings: Display

Completed Buildings: Health

Angeles Chihuahua Hospital by Gómez Platero Architecture & Urbanism

Anishnawbe Health Toronto Indigenous Community Health Centre by Stantec

Chinese Medicine Hospital & Government Medicines Testing Institute of Hong Kong by Wong & Ouyang (HK) Ltd + ARVA Ltd. + China State Construction Int'l Medical Industry Development Co., LTD. + James Law Cybertecture Int'l Holdings Ltd.

COVETM (Clinical Observation Vertical Exam) by HKS

Eastern Shore Medical Center by Kimmel Studio Architects

Heartland Whole Health Institute by Marlon Blackwell Architects

Jackson Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Expansion by HKS

Modular Hospital Ship by Pocket Hospital Switzerland AG

Rooted Anchor, Vibrant Village – Dongshi Village Day Care Center, Shanghai by Lacime Architects

Sydney Children's Hospital Stage 1 & Minderoo Children's Comprehensive Cancer Centre by Billard Leece Partnership Pty Ltd

The Ohio State University Hospital by HDR

Completed Buildings: Higher Education and Research

Completed Buildings: Hotel and Leisure, supported by GROHE

Completed Buildings: House & Villa (Urban), supported by GROHE

AMAMI House by Sakai Architects

AVASA by HM Architects

Breathing House by VTN Architects

Casa Lledoners by OHLAB

CASA S by INNOCAD architecture

Copper Villa by Jacobsen Studio

Heathpoint House by Didier Ryan Architects

Kiaora Residence by STRANG

Monte Mor House by David Bastos Arquitetura

NEERVANA by Art and Architecture Associates

The Light House by NMD NOMADAS

Vertical Villa by RT+Q Architects

Completed Buildings: House and Villa - (Rural/Coastal), supported by GROHE

Jeevan-Dhara by tHE gRID Architects | Research & Design Studio

Birininhas House by Studio mk27

Chatham Residence by Desai Chia Architecture

Ember by Monk Mackenzie

ES House by Jacobsen Studio

Escobal by Cuaik | CDS

Hornby Island Retreat by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc

Mae On Art Forest by EKAR

Ngaio Bay by Monk Mackenzie

Reaching the Sun by Edward Szewczyk and Associates Architects

Self-Sustaining Farmhouse by Manoj Patel Design Studio

Terra House by Atelier Design N Domain LLP (ADND)

Ti Point House by Crosson Architects

Two Sheds by RTA Studio

Completed Buildings: Housing, supported by GROHE

A Corner for the Community – Tong'anli Public Housing, Shanghai by Lacime Architects

Aqualuna by 3XN GXN

Barceló Tower by Batlleiroig Arquitectura

Cielo by Sanjay Puri Architects

Clio Residence of Oofuna Season Terrace by Meiwa Estate Co., Ltd

Gore Street by Woods Bagot

Greenox by Mental Design Works

Helbor Jardins by aflalo/gasperini arquitetos

MaMa Pioneers, Poppies by Marc Koehler Associates

Museum House by Perkins&Will

Octagon by Howells

Rose Apartments by Brooks Scarpa Huber

Spot Amsterdam by Marc Koehler Associates, Mei architects and planners

Superlofts Peak Noorderplassen by Marc Koehler Associates

Volley Roper by TANN Architecture

WIMA WIDZEWSKA MANUFAKTURA by Cavatina Group S.A.

Y Suites on Margaret by Antoniades Architects

Completed Buildings: Mixed Use

Completed Buildings: Office

205 North Quay by Hassell, REX and Richards & Spence

270 Park Avenue by Foster + Partners

Dockyard by Tchoban Voss Architekten GmbH

IGG Fuzhou Tianmeng Tower by Woods Bagot

Inspire Office by Batlleiroig Arquitectura

Konami Creative Front Tokyo Bay by NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

Perches KANDA by JR-East Design Corporation

Schwarz Digits Campus by JSWD

The Fitzrovia by Stiff+Trevillion

The Reinvention of the DRIEAT Headquarters, Paris by AIA Life Designers

Wynyard Quayside by Warren and Mahoney

Completed Buildings: Production energy and logistics

Box Factory by hb+a Architects

EB Masterplan by Archetonic

King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Projects by Saudi Aramco Project Management Team (SAPMT) by Saudi Arabian Parsons

KVA Kebag Enova by Penzel Valier

SMC Supplier Park by TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

TCC DAKA Renewable Resource Recycling Center by KPF

The Thames Tideway Tunnel by Fereday Pollard & Partners

Yazhou Bay Hydroacoustic Measurement and Testing Center by The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD)

Completed Buildings: Retrofit

33 Alfred Street by JPW

BeLoft AU904 by Isaac Torres-Quiroz + José Ma. Salcedo

Harvard Science Center Public Spaces & Teaching Labs Transformation by Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Architects Inc.

Kyoto City Hall by Nikken Sekkei

The Whiteley by Foster + Partners

Completed Buildings: School

Chengdu Haiyang Road Middle School by 长物建筑Changwu Architects

General Secondary School No. 4 by Instituto Constructor de Infraestructura Física Educativa y Deportiva de Nuevo León

Green Square Public School and Community Spaces by BVN

Labirint Educational and Community Campus by Quadratum Architecture

Murray-Massenburg Elementary School by EVOKE Studio Architecture

Qianhai Guiwan School by Studio Link-Arc

Shenzhen Luohu Foreign Language Full Boarding High School New Construction Project by The Institute of Architecture Design & Research, Shenzhen University – Yuanism Architects

Sri Chaitanya Techno School by Mandviwala Qutub and Associates

Completed Buildings: Shopping

Cafe Amazon Experience by Integrated Field Co., Ltd.

Ink Ink Market by Linehouse

Mercado Nicolas Bravo by AIDIA STUDIO

Monos Georgetown by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design Inc

Refurbishment of L'Illa Diagonal by Batlleiroig Arquitectura

Completed Buildings: Sport

Adelaide Aquatic Centre by JPE Design Studio in collaboration with Warren and Mahoney and Karl Winda Telfer

Belarus National Football Stadium by China IPPR International Engineering Co., Ltd.

Fulham FC Riverside Stand by Populous

Klaff Family Sports Centre by Hubo Studio

One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha by Populous and Warren and Mahoney

Xi'an International Football Stadium by ZHA & iDEA

Xinchang Globular Center by line+ studio

Completed Buildings: Transport

The full shortlist for this year's completed buildings, future, and landscape project awards can be viewed here.