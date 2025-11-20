Kaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will

+ 16

Category: Educational Architecture, University

Lead Team: Anthony Gianopoulos, Ryan Bussard, Andrew Clinch

Design Team: Susan Clark, Tony DeEulio, Shanni Hanein, Devin Kleiner, Jesce Waltz, Jason McLennan, Joanna Jenkins, Melanie Baron, Alycia Schramm

General Contractor: Mortenson

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Coughlin Porter Lundeen

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KPFF

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: VECA, Hargis

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: McKinstry

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Affiliated Engineers

Landscape Architecture: Berger Partnership

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Blanca Lighting Design

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Morrison Hershfield

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Greenbusch

City: Bellingham

Country: United States

Setting The Pace - As industry workforce demand and STEM enrollment have grown rapidly across the State of Washington, WWU has developed new degree programs for electrical engineering and computer sciences to keep pace. Kaiser Borsari Hall provides a home for these new departments and creates multi-disciplinary learning environments and collaboration, teaming, and office spaces that foster innovation, investigation, and inspiration.