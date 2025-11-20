Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Kaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will

Kaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will

Save

Kaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will - Exterior PhotographyKaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Chair, GlassKaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassKaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will - Exterior PhotographyKaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, University
Bellingham, United States
  • Architects: Perkins&Will
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  53345 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kevin Scott
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rieder Group, Forbo Flooring Systems, Interface, Armstrong Ceilings, Daltile, Guardian Glass, Intus Windows, Kalesnikoff, Kawneer, Mitsubishi Electric, Nora, Pioneer Millworks, Qcells
  • Lead Team: Anthony Gianopoulos, Ryan Bussard, Andrew Clinch
  • Design Team: Susan Clark, Tony DeEulio, Shanni Hanein, Devin Kleiner, Jesce Waltz, Jason McLennan, Joanna Jenkins, Melanie Baron, Alycia Schramm
  • General Contractor: Mortenson
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Coughlin Porter Lundeen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: KPFF
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: VECA, Hargis
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: McKinstry
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Affiliated Engineers
  • Landscape Architecture: Berger Partnership
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Blanca Lighting Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Morrison Hershfield
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Greenbusch
  • City: Bellingham
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will - Exterior Photography
© Kevin Scott

Setting The Pace - As industry workforce demand and STEM enrollment have grown rapidly across the State of Washington, WWU has developed new degree programs for electrical engineering and computer sciences to keep pace. Kaiser Borsari Hall provides a home for these new departments and creates multi-disciplinary learning environments and collaboration, teaming, and office spaces that foster innovation, investigation, and inspiration.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Perkins&Will
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited States
Cite: "Kaiser Borsari Hall - Western Washington University / Perkins&Will" 20 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036249/kaiser-borsari-hall-western-washington-university-perkins-and-will> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags